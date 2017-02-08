Previous
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Montpellier
AS Monaco
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/4  Draw: 3/1  Away: 7/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/5  Draw: 11/2  Away: 14/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AS Roma
Fiorentina
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/13  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/10  Draw: 9/4  Away: 7/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chiapas
América
2:00 AM UTC Feb 8, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Can Neymar surpass Pele?

Spanish Primera División

Related Videos

Burley: Why would Benzema go to Arsenal?

English Premier League
Read

Power Rankings: Lukaku tops the list

International
Read

The Sweeper: Gisele, Pele at Super Bowl LI

International
Read

Subbing Messi smart by Luis Enrique

ESPN FC TV
Read

Neymar: La Liga is world's best

Spanish Primera División
Read

Neymar: Real Madrid not out of sight

Spanish Primera División
Read

Reserves shine for Barca vs. Bilbao

Spanish Primera División
Read

Luis Enrique: Neymar was spectacular

Spanish Primera División
Read

Zidane: Bale's the only unfit player

Spanish Primera División
Read

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Leganes

Spanish Primera División
Read

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Leganes

Spanish Primera División
Read

WATCH: FUT goals by Suarez and Best

International
Read

Alcacer on the mark in Barca win

Spanish Primera División
Read

WATCH: FIFA Ultimate Team series kicks off

Blog - The Toe Poke
Read

Barcelona 3-0 Athletic Bilbao

Spanish Primera División
Read

Barcelona 3-0 Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona
Read

Are Barca the best in the World?

Spanish Primera División
Read

Ronaldo named highest-paid athlete

ESPN FC TV
Read

Sevilla can't compete with Barca, Real

ESPN FC TV
Read

Simeone welcomes Leganes fixture

Spanish Primera División
Read

Luis Enrique: Bilbao a high pressing team

Spanish Primera División
Read

Are campaigns discrediting Barca players?

Spanish Primera División
Read

The Sweeper: Professor Maradona?

International
Read

Who's Real's future keeper?

Spanish Primera División
Read

Simeone: I feel deep pride for my players

Spanish Copa del Rey
Read

Barca have 'clear task' against Atleti

Spanish Copa del Rey
Read

The Sweeper: Rivaldo's masterclass

Spanish Segunda División
Read

Marcotti: Morata the future for Real

Spanish Primera División
Read

Marcotti responds to FC commenters

Spanish Primera División
Read

What's wrong with Atletico Madrid?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Who's the future Madrid star?

ESPN FC TV
Read