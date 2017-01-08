Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
4
0
FT
Swansea City
Arsenal
0
4
FT
Leicester City
Chelsea
0
3
FT
Barcelona
Las Palmas
5
0
FT
Atletico Madrid
Real Betis
1
0
FT
Internazionale
Chievo Verona
3
1
FT
Stade Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain
0
1
FT
Gabon
Guinea-Bissau
1
1
FT
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
1
1
FT
Messi milestone, Barca close La Liga gap

Spanish Primera División

