Previous
Melbourne Victory
Brisbane Roar
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Leeds United
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 31/20  Draw: 21/10  Away: 11/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lille
St Etienne
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/1  Draw: 21/10  Away: 10/3 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Go Ahead Eagles
AZ Alkmaar
0
0
LIVE 23'
Game Details
Home: 15/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 4/6 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Arouca
Estoril
8:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6  Draw: 9/4  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tijuana
Puebla
3:00 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Central Coast Mariners
6:35 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Luis Enrique marvels at Suarez's record

Spanish Primera División

Related Videos

Simeone: Tiago key for Atleti

Spanish Primera División
Read

La Liga Predictor: Real to continue streak?

Spanish Primera División
Read

The Sweeper: Muller's passport phone

German Bundesliga
Read

Extra Time: Where does this Real rank?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Shaka's Power Rankings: Real stay top

ESPN FC TV
Read

How important is Real's record streak?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Rumour Rater: Lallana to Barca or Juve?

English Premier League
Read

The Sweeper: Klopp's letter to Sturridge

EFL Cup
Read

Turmoil between Pique and Barca's board?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Why are Barca struggling?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Real's CDR approach

ESPN FC TV
Read

The Sweeper: Making a mess of Messi

International
Read

Jovetic: Sevilla has a family feel to it

Spanish Primera División
Read

Extra Time: Best manager in the Prem?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Zidane hailed by Real Madrid legends

Spanish Primera División
Read

Extra Time: CR7 the greatest ever?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Did CR7 deserve FIFA's Best Player award?

ESPN FC TV
Read

How much longer will Ronaldo remain top?

Spanish Primera División
Read

Rumour Rater: Pep eyeing Rakitic?

English Premier League
Read

The Sweeper: All gold everything for CR7

International
Read

Extra Time: Is Pato a good forward?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Breaking streak record matters to Real

ESPN FC TV
Read

Are Barca at the end of an era?

ESPN FC TV
Read

La Liga title race is over

ESPN FC TV
Read

Luis Enrique not ruling out Barca title run

Spanish Primera División
Read

Villarreal 1-1 Barcelona

Spanish Primera División
Read

Villarreal 1-1 Barcelona

Spanish Primera División
Read

Zidane: Fans are happy we keep winning

Spanish Primera División
Read

Luis Enrique wary of stingy Villarreal

Spanish Primera División
Read

Eibar 0-2 Atletico Madrid

Spanish Primera División
Read

Nicol: Zidane has man-managed perfectly

Spanish Primera División
Read