Previous
Manchester United
Hull City
0
0
LIVE 17'
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 1/7  Draw: 6/1  Away: 20/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Atletico Madrid
Las Palmas
0
0
LIVE 2'
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Home: 1/4  Draw: 9/2  Away: 10/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Napoli
Spezia
1
0
LIVE 14'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Nantes
AS Nancy Lorraine
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sochaux
AS Monaco
1
0
LIVE 16'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
China
Iceland
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Saudi Arabia
Slovenia
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Algeria
Mauritania
6
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Cameroon
Zimbabwe
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Zidane hailed by Real Madrid legends

Spanish Primera División

Related Videos

Extra Time: CR7 the greatest ever?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Did CR7 deserve FIFA's Best Player award?

ESPN FC TV
Read

How much longer will Ronaldo remain top?

Spanish Primera División
Read

Rumour Rater: Pep eyeing Rakitic?

English Premier League
Read

The Sweeper: All gold everything for CR7

International
Read

Extra Time: Is Pato a good forward?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Breaking streak record matters to Real

ESPN FC TV
Read

Are Barca at the end of an era?

ESPN FC TV
Read

La Liga title race is over

ESPN FC TV
Read

Luis Enrique not ruling out Barca title run

Spanish Primera División
Read

Villarreal 1-1 Barcelona

Spanish Primera División
Read

Villarreal 1-1 Barcelona

Spanish Primera División
Read

Zidane: Fans are happy we keep winning

Spanish Primera División
Read

Luis Enrique wary of stingy Villarreal

Spanish Primera División
Read

Eibar 0-2 Atletico Madrid

Spanish Primera División
Read

Nicol: Zidane has man-managed perfectly

Spanish Primera División
Read

Eibar 0-2 Atletico Madrid

Spanish Primera División
Read

Isco hits brace as Real soar over Granada

Spanish Primera División
Read

Real Madrid 5-0 Granada

Spanish Primera División
Read

Real Madrid 5-0 Granada

Spanish Primera División
Read

Simeone, Atletico excited to play again

Spanish Primera División
Read

Extra Time: Klopp or Conte?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Lowe: Zidane starting to get recognition

ESPN FC TV
Read

Barca still have hope in title race

ESPN FC TV
Read

Zidane: Ronaldo is a true leader

Spanish Primera División
Read

Burley: If Nasri breached rules, ban him

English Premier League
Read

Critics are wrong on Real Madrid

ESPN FC TV
Read

Is Zidane worthy of praise at Real?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Luis Enrique: No such thing as the future

Spanish Primera División
Read

What's next for James Rodriguez?

Spanish Primera División
Read

Zidane admits James' game time problem

Spanish Primera División
Read