ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Osasuna
Valencia
1
1
LIVE
20'
Game Details
Home: 3/1
Draw: 12/5
Away: 10/11
Odds from bet365
bet365
Cambridge United
Leeds United
0
0
LIVE
18'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Morocco
Finland
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Moreirense
Belenenses
0
0
LIVE
4'
Game Details
Home: 23/20
Draw: 9/4
Away: 13/5
Odds from bet365
bet365
Panathinaikos
Kerkyra
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
Latest
ESPN FC TV
Kick
Ronaldo vs. Messi
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
World Cup
World Cup
Men In Blazers
Last Call
I Scored A Goal
30 For 30
Inside: USMNT
Now Playing
How much longer will Ronaldo remain top?
Spanish Primera División
about an hour ago
Related Videos
Rumour Rater: Pep eyeing Rakitic?
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Read
The Sweeper: All gold everything for CR7
International
3 hours ago
Read
Extra Time: Is Pato a good forward?
ESPN FC TV
16 hours ago
Read
Breaking streak record matters to Real
ESPN FC TV
16 hours ago
Read
Are Barca at the end of an era?
ESPN FC TV
17 hours ago
Read
La Liga title race is over
ESPN FC TV
17 hours ago
Read
Luis Enrique not ruling out Barca title run
Spanish Primera División
19 hours ago
Read
Villarreal 1-1 Barcelona
Spanish Primera División
21 hours ago
Read
Villarreal 1-1 Barcelona
Spanish Primera División
21 hours ago
Read
Zidane: Fans are happy we keep winning
Spanish Primera División
1 day ago
Read
Luis Enrique wary of stingy Villarreal
Spanish Primera División
1 day ago
Read
Eibar 0-2 Atletico Madrid
Spanish Primera División
2 days ago
Read
Nicol: Zidane has man-managed perfectly
Spanish Primera División
2 days ago
Read
Eibar 0-2 Atletico Madrid
Spanish Primera División
2 days ago
Read
Isco hits brace as Real soar over Granada
Spanish Primera División
2 days ago
Read
Real Madrid 5-0 Granada
Spanish Primera División
2 days ago
Read
Real Madrid 5-0 Granada
Spanish Primera División
2 days ago
Read
Simeone, Atletico excited to play again
Spanish Primera División
2 days ago
Read
Extra Time: Klopp or Conte?
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
Lowe: Zidane starting to get recognition
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
Barca still have hope in title race
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
Zidane: Ronaldo is a true leader
Spanish Primera División
3 days ago
Read
Burley: If Nasri breached rules, ban him
English Premier League
3 days ago
Read
Critics are wrong on Real Madrid
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Is Zidane worthy of praise at Real?
ESPN FC TV
4 days ago
Read
Luis Enrique: No such thing as the future
Spanish Primera División
4 days ago
Read
What's next for James Rodriguez?
Spanish Primera División
6 days ago
Read
Zidane admits James' game time problem
Spanish Primera División
6 days ago
Read
Extra Time: Pep's arrogance
ESPN FC TV
6 days ago
Read
What to expect in the transfer window
ESPN FC TV
7 days ago
Read
Gab Marcotti's 2016 World XI
ESPN FC TV
7 days ago
Read