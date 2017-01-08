Previous
Manchester United
Reading
4
0
FT
Game Details
Preston North End
Arsenal
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Everton
Leicester City
1
2
FT
Game Details
Real Madrid
Granada
5
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Eibar
Atletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Sevilla FC
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Napoli
Sampdoria
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Bastia
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
U.A.N.L
Santos
1:00 AM UTC Jan 8, 2017
Game Details
Next

Now Playing

Isco hits brace as Real soar over Granada

Spanish Primera División

