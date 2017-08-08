Previous
AC Milan
KF Shkëndija
6
0
FT
Leg 1
Everton
Hajduk Split
2
0
FT
Leg 1
Ajax Amsterdam
Rosenborg
0
1
FT
Leg 1
Panathinaikos
Athletic Bilbao
2
3
FT
Leg 1
NK Domzale
Marseille
1
1
FT
Leg 1
Viitorul Constanta
FC Salzburg
1
3
FT
Leg 1
Club Brugge
AEK Athens
0
0
FT
Leg 1
Messi woe vs Real 170813

Why Barcelona are inferior to Real Madrid

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Trending: Luis Suarez out for over a month

Latest ESPN staff
Can Real Madrid remain rampant in La Liga?

La Liga season preview Graham Hunter
Asensio strikes again in dominant Real win

Real Madrid Player Ratings Rob Train
Why Man City have targeted Girona

Manchester City John Brewin
Barca can't afford to lose Sergi Roberto

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Ronaldo red vs Barca 170813

A history of Ronaldo's six red cards at Real

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Barca should sign Eriksen, not Coutinho

Premier League Nick Miller
Trending: Ronaldo gets five-game ban

Latest ESPN staff
Paulinho deal suggests lack of Barca plan

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Marco Asensio

How Asensio made history for Real Madrid

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Reeling Barca under a cloud before El Clasico

Barcelona Richard Martin
Christian Eriksen

Barca turn to Eriksen after Coutinho

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
'No limits' to Simeone's Atletico this term

Atletico Madrid Joseph Walker
Philippe Coutinho

Trending: Liverpool snub new Coutinho bid

Latest ESPN staff
Deulofeu gets another chance at Barca

Spanish Primera Division Sid Lowe
PSG fan trolls Barcelona over Neymar deal by subtly sabotaging Apple store

PSG fan trolls Barca over Neymar in Apple store

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Hunter: How Real Madrid can stay on top

La Liga Graham Hunter
Philippe Coutinho

Should Coutinho move to Barcelona?

Liverpool ESPN staff
How release clauses work in Spain

La Liga Dermot Corrigan
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Trending: Luis Suarez out for a month as Barcelona struggle for signings

Despite being suspended for the second leg, Cristiano Ronaldo took to the pitch to celebrate Real Madrid's Super Cup win.
In the wake of Real's convincing win over Barca in the Super Cup, the FC panel wax lyrical on Zidane's flawless management.
A sensational strike from Marco Asensio and a fine volley from Karim Benzema capped off a 5-1 aggregate Super Cup win for Real Madrid.

Thursday's latest stories from the world of football in ESPN FC's What's Trending...

BARCELONA: The Uruguay national team has announced Barcelona striker Luis Suarez will be out of action for "at least four to five weeks" after suffering a knee injury playing for his club.

- Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez has acknowledged the club are in a "very difficult situation" as they look to secure deals for Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele.

- Vice-president Jordi Mestre says the board would prefer "respect not insults" after the club unveiled Paulinho as their fourth signing of the summer on Thursday.

- Gerard Pique says for the first time since he joined Barcelona he feels inferior to Real Madrid.

- Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio's agent has told Bleacher Report that Barcelona "lost the opportunity" to sign the player as a teenager due to a disagreement over payment terms with his former club Real Mallorca.

- Paulinho has been hailed for his generosity after leaving Guangzhou Evergrande to join Barcelona earlier this week.

WATCH: Barca's dire needs

REAL MADRID: Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema scored brilliant first-half goals as Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-0 on the night to register a resounding 5-1 aggregate Spanish Super Cup win.

- Corrigan: Asensio stars as Real Madrid stroll past Barca

- WATCH: Ronaldo joins teammates to lift Super Cup

LIVERPOOL: Jurgen Klopp says Philippe Coutinho will miss Liverpool's game against Crystal Palace on Saturday with a back injury and claims the club's medical department have reported no attitude concerns with the wantaway midfielder.

- Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet insists Liverpool know only one way to play and will not compromise their attacking football to reduce the defensive risks

- U.S. international Christian Pulisic has said he is happy at Borussia Dortmund amid renewed rumours he could join Liverpool.

WATCH: Is Pulisic holding out for a Real Madrid, Barca move?

CHELSEA: Diego Costa has said he plans to travel to Spain to resolve his future as he looks to return to his former club Atletico Madrid.

MONACO: Kylian Mbappe is undecided about his future amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Manchester City interest, PSG youth academy sporting director Luis Fernandez has told Cadena Ser. 

BAYERN MUNICH: Mats Hummels has joined Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata in giving part of his salary to charity.

EVERTON: Gylfi Sigurdsson has completed his transfer to Everton from Swansea City, signing a five-year contract and moving for a club-record fee.

TOTTENHAM: Spurs are considering a move for PSV Eindhoven defender Santiago Arias as they continue their search for a new right-back, sources close to the player have told ESPN FC.

INTER MILAN: The club would miss out on a huge financial windfall should Philippe Coutinho leave Liverpool for Barcelona, a source has told ESPN FC.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Goals from Dries Mertens and Jorginho were enough to earn Napoli a 2-0 win against Nice, while Celtic thrashed Astana and there were wins for Sevilla, Olympiakos and Hapoel Be'er Sheva. FULL REVIEW

MAN CITY: The club are considering making a move for West Brom defender Jonny Evans, a source has told ESPN.

ARSENAL: Africa's richest man says he is plotting a bid to take over Arsenal -- and that his first move as owner would be to fire Arsene Wenger.

MAN UNITEDJose Mourinho is prepared to wait until January before making further additions to his Manchester United squad after deciding against funding a move for a fourth summer signing by offloading his fringe players, sources have told ESPN FC.

- WATCH: Astronomical prices to delay Man United signings?

SOUTHAMPTON: Chairman Ralph Krueger has said that Virgil van Dijk is "not for sale in this window" as keeping the defender is "the statement we need to make."

FIORENTINA:  The club have signed striker Giovanni Simeone -- the son of Atletico Madrid boss Diego -- from Genoa.

MLS: The LA Galaxy have taken over the top spot from the Seattle Sounders in Forbes' annual ranking of MLS team valuations.

- Ignacio Piatti scored twice and the Montreal Impact beat the Chicago Fire 3-0 on Wednesday night for their first three-game winning streak of the Major league Soccer season. WATCH

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

