Real Madrid run ends; Barcelona, Sevilla and Atletico close gap

With their 40-match unbeaten run ending with a loss to Sevilla, the FC crew think Real have nothing to worry about.

Five thoughts from the weekend's La Liga action as Real Madrid's unbeaten record finally fell at 40 games and Sevilla, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid all closed up behind the leaders.

1. Karma for Madrid as unbeaten record goes

Late drama was a regular occurrence through the last nine months as Real Madrid set a new Spanish record for consecutive games unbeaten in all competitions -- with captain Sergio Ramos often arriving at the death to score a vital goal to keep the run going. During their 40 games unbeaten, Madrid found the net after the 80th minute in 16 different matches, including twice in the final stages to get an unlikely 3-3 draw at Sevilla in the Copa del Rey just last Thursday.

So the manner in which the unbeaten record finally fell at the Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday night was ironic for many reasons.

Zinedine Zidane's side were ahead through Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty and seemed set for another win. But a spectacular 85th minute headed own-goal from ex-Sevilla player Ramos, barracked again throughout by his old team's fans, was then followed by Stefan Jovetic's 92nd minute long range winner.

Set up in a surprising 3-3-2-2 formation Madrid had actually played pretty well, and probably deserved to win on the balance of play. But some poor misses by Ronaldo and goalkeeper Keylor Navas's inability to stop Jovetic's well struck shot into the middle of the goal cost them in the end.

Zidane was accepting of his team's fate after the game -- while admitting that losing to late goals especially hurt. "We knew this would happen someday," he said. "The pity is two goals in the last five minutes. The defeat hurts, as nobody likes to lose, and not in this way, having played 85 minutes like that. But this is football, we must accept it and move on."

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi led Barca in their five-goal rout of Las Palmas, positioning them two points behind Real.

2. Pressure eased at Barca

Barcelona kicked off at home to Las Palmas on Saturday afternoon with the Camp Nou edgy, given further evidence of Lionel Messi's differences with the club's board circulating, and coach Luis Enrique starting just five of his first-choice XI with Gerard Pique, Andres Iniesta and Neymar among those rested.

Las Palmas have worried many opponents this season, but once Luis Suarez had crisply shot Barca ahead on 13 minutes, it was plain sailing for Barca with the 5-0 final scoreline a fair reflection of their total domination. The afternoon also saw €35 million summer signing Andre Gomes get his first assist for the club, and even right-back Aleix Vidal, previously out of favour, bagged his first goal since joining 18 months ago.

Messi was, as usual, central to everything -- scoring for a seventh consecutive game to make it the full complement of La Liga teams he has netted against -- but this was one of Barca's best team performances of the campaign. Luis Enrique was so happy with what he called his team's "best game without the ball all season" that he even admitted to having made a mistake.

"Aleix played so well he showed his coach had been wrong," the Asturian said in a tone which made it clear he was at least half joking.

3. At least Simeone found it entertaining

All the excitement in Atletico Madrid's 1-0 home win over Real Betis on Saturday evening came after nine minutes -- when Sime Vrsaljko's cross was inadvertently deflected by visiting defender Ryan Donk into the path of Nico Gaitan who could hardly miss from six yards.

Most of the following 81 minutes, plus added time, involved Betis having a lot of the ball and Atletico sitting deep and defending intently. Diego Simeone's side created few chances themselves, to the frustration of some at the Vicente Calderon, and there even some whistles late on as Koke took a corner short and held the ball near the corner flag to use up some more time.

Afterwards Simeone was more than happy with how things had gone -- hailing his team's third consecutive league win as a return to their impressive consistency of past seasons.

Asked if results were all that matter in football, the Argentine was even in the mood for a joke at a certain Portuguese superstar's expense -- "Look at the Ballon d'Or -- whoever wins is the best," he replied with a smile. "Results mean everything."

The FC guys debate whether or not Real Madrid dropping points at the weekend has opened the door for Sevilla and Barcelona.

4. Mestalla has something to cheer at last

There were some relieved smiles at last around Mestalla on Sunday lunchtime as Valencia got their first La Liga win since October, with goals from Martin Montoya and Santi Mina putting them in control well before David Lopez's late strike for the visitors.

Caretaker Voro looks to have the coach's job until the end of the season at least, and the understated but canny former Valencia player knows how to get results from a squad which looked woefully substandard under much higher profile predecessors. Incredibly, 10 of their 16 points this season have come during his five games in charge.

Valencia remain in 17th spot, still just one place above the drop zone, but long suffering Los Che fans will hope the win will be the start of something more positive.

5. Fun at the bottom but nothing changes

The weekend's two most hectic games [after Sevilla vs. Madrid] involved three of the four teams at the bottom -- and showed why all three are very likely to go down at the end of the season.

Sporting Gijon conceded an own goal almost immediately at home to Eibar, then quickly get back on level terms, but by mid-way through the first half found themselves 3-1 behind due to some more calamitous defending. Sporting did get it back to 3-2 after half-time, but they could do no more and have still won just once since September.

Meanwhile, almost 900km away in Andalusia, Granada vs. Osasuna was also packed with nerves, with added refereeing fun. In an even encounter, visitors Osasuna went ahead early but Granada equalised after the break. A frantic finale saw two home players sent off, and both teams miss decent chances to take three points which might have made a real difference to their situation.

After all the drama, Sporting, Granada and Osasuna remained in the drop zone. Unless something huge happens each of their seasons will end in tears.

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan