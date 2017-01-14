Real Madrid keep their streak alive but Sevilla get another chance to snap it

The FC crew dismiss any notion that Real Madrid's 40-game unbeaten streak is arbitrary, giving the club their proper due.

The best thing about the 3-3 draw between Sevilla and Real Madrid last night wasn't the ninth-minute opener or the last-minute equaliser. It wasn't the belief that, bloody hell, Sevilla might actually produce an implausible, historic comeback here, only for Real Madrid to produce an implausible, historic comeback of their own. It wasn't that, as one headline put it, "they dreamed... and that's something," or the ear-bleeding noise at the Sánchez Pizjuán, where Jorge Sampaoli raced up and down the touchline, up and down and round and round -- although Stefan Jovetic did call it "spectacular." And it wasn't that while experiencing this beautiful madness for the first time, he scored on his debut, either.

It wasn't Marco Asensio going all Gareth Bale on us, running 80 yards from one penalty area to the other to score, or the "assist" from Kiko Casilla, Madrid's goalkeeper; it wasn't Sergio Ramos scoring his penalty Panenka-style; and it wasn't the move that led to Vicente Iborra's goal although that, like so many others, was pretty damn good.

It wasn't the six goals, the drama, the uncertainty or the endless attacking. It wasn't the way that, when it all ended, with everyone exhausted, all around the stadium they stood to applaud. No. It was that maybe it hadn't ended after all.

The best thing about the 3-3 draw between Sevilla and Real Madrid last night was that in two days' time, they're going to do it all over again.

There were just seven minutes to go and the miracle seemed possible. 3-0 down after the first leg, Sevilla were 3-1 up in the second and bombing forward. Jorge Sampaoli said he genuinely believed that they could do it; so did everyone else. A daft penalty, a dinked penalty and a score settled ended that, but still: there were just seconds to go and Sevilla were on the verge of doing something that no one has done since April. Not Wolfsburg, Getafe, Villarreal, Rayo Vallecano or Manchester City; not Real Sociedad, Valencia, Deportivo, or Atlético Madrid. Not -- bear with it, there are supposed to be 1,384 words in this column -- Celta, Osasuna, Espanyol or Las Palmas; Borussia Dortmund, Sporting Portugal or Legia Warsaw; Athletic, Alavés or Leganés; not even (that'll do now) Barcelona.

Not even them. Sevilla were about to beat Madrid.

They didn't.

Madrid were on the verge of a nine-month unbeaten run ending on 39 games, level with the record set by rivals Barcelona. The clock showed 93 minutes. And then came Karim Benzema, winding his way through, to the rescue. They had done it: for the first time in 13 ties, Sevilla had been knocked out of a competition and for the first time ever in Spain, someone had gone 40 consecutive games unbeaten. This became the game that broke the record; the game that represented it too, embodied it. As if it was right for it to happen like this. There was something about it and there is something about them, about this Real Madrid.

Forty games unbeaten. Forty. 115 goals. Thirty-one wins, nine draws, no defeats. None. Not since Wolfsburg last season. It had been close (again) and they had ridden their luck too, but Madrid had made it. "We weren't thinking about the record," Marcelo said, but it looked very much like they were even if this game, given the first leg score, mattered less than Sunday's league encounter between the same two teams.

There was no Cristiano Ronaldo, no Luka Modric and no Benzema until later. But Benzema was there when it mattered. His shot took a rebound and hit the net. Over on the touchline, Zidane clenched his fist and grinned, almost in disbelief. No one else could believe it either except that it in some strange way, it was also so very believable.

Sergio Ramos and Real Madrid have shown remarkable resiliency in their 40-game unbeaten run.

Benzema's goal came in the 93rd minute; in the previous 92, this game had everything. Six goals and 36 shots. There had been 18 each. Now the game had the ending it deserved, if not the ending Sevilla deserved.

Marcelo said: "Sevilla are a great side."

Yes, they are. A fun one, anyway. There's something about them, that's for sure. This is the team that started the season with a 6-4 win over Espanyol and the team that put four past Real Sociedad last weekend. The team that scores a lot, more than any Sevilla side for a decade, but still doesn't feel like it scores enough. Not for the chances they make, anyway. And not for the chances they concede. Defensively, they get caught too often; offensively, they don't finish often enough. They have two good strikers, one of whom scored a hat-trick last weekend, but they've been openly looking for a No.9 anyway. Jovetic has come now, aspiring to restart his career like so many others in Seville.

There are flaws, yes, mistakes that can seem so basic, and failing to win yesterday must have frustrated. The mistakes must have infuriated too. There was something annoyingly familiar about it: in the European Super Cup they had been so close to defeating Madrid; they got caught then as well. So, yes, there are flaws, flaws that hurt, but that was then, their first game of a new season under a new manager, and this is now. And this was a cup game, 3-0 down; they had to go for it. "Open tomb," as the Spanish phrase has it. Normally there's a bit more positioning, more possession, more control, even if they invariably attack.

Besides, if there was familiar frustration maybe this needs a rethink.

Flaws? No team is free of flaws and in part, everything we saw on Thursday night, good and bad, is a decision they make, a commitment to a style. A desire to win but to do it their way. There's a refusal to accept their fate, too, a challenge to "reality." Small club? Why? Why not play like a big one? There's ambition too. There always is with Sampaoli.

He talks about doing "something great" and he hasn't taken the usual route, talking and training with caution. Instead, he embraces dreams, however wild, and says his team will aspire -- aspire, not necessarily achieve -- to win the league. Why not? Anyway, who says that caution, conservatism, is more effective, more pragmatic, necessarily?

This is the best start Sevilla have made to a season since 2006-07, when they really might have won the title, perhaps even should have. They have scored more goals than at any time in the last decade and collected more points so far than the champions. On Sunday, it's first vs. second in the league. Not Madrid vs. Barcelona" Madrid at Sevilla again. More of this. Yes please.

Sampaoli thinks big teams are there to be attacked, so his team attacked Barcelona -- they could beat them but they could not beat Lionel Messi in the end -- and they attacked Madrid last night. It was open, enjoyable, and like Animal was hammering out your heartbeat. But it wasn't all testosterone. "This wasn't fight... this was football," Sampaoli said.

Sevilla scored three and could -- should -- have scored more. They hit the post. That doesn't count as a shot on target, but 11 others did. Twice, the linesman's flag prevented them running free. "The game's outstanding player was their goalkeeper," Sampaoli claimed.

"I'm obsessed with people leaving the stadium with a smile on their faces, having seen a team play with no inferiority complex and no fear," Sevilla's manager said after they were beaten by Barcelona. Last night he was asked again if they can win the league. "This is the path to follow," he said. "If the team is determined to go for, to seek wins like they did here, there will be a chance. We have hugely powerful opponents but tonight we took a step forward in terms of ilusión."

Ilusión: hope, desire, ambition, dream. They might not get there, like last night, but it will be fun watching them try, like last night.

Benzema scored late. So late there was barely time to kick off again, which was a pity because what you wanted was for it to go on for ever. On Sunday, at least, they'll do it all over again.

Sid Lowe is a Spain-based columnist and journalist who writes for ESPN FC, the Guardian, FourFourTwo and World Soccer. Follow him on Twitter at @sidlowe.