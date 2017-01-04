Trending: Suarez nets 100th Barcelona goal, Liverpool lose at Southampton

The FC guys analyse Barcelona's collective performance against Athletic Bilbao and wonder if they should have won by more.

BARCELONA: Luis Suarez scored his 100th goal for Barcelona on Wednesday in the 3-1 Copa del Rey last-16 second-leg tie, while Lionel Messi equaled Ronald Koeman's free-kick record for the club. The game also marked the 300th goal scored by the Barca strike trio of Suarez, Messi and Brazilian teammate Neymar.

Lionel Messi broke Athletic Bilbao's hearts with a late free kick as Barcelona's big guns kept their Copa del Rey hopes alive and advanced to the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

- Luis Enrique says it would have been ridiculous to doubt Messi, Suarez and Neymar.

EFL CUP: Southampton head to Liverpool in the driving seat after Nathan Redmond's strike secured a narrow victory in the EFL Cup semifinal first leg.

- Jurgen Klopp admitted he is relieved his Liverpool side are only one goal down, while he said the note he handed to Daniel Sturridge in Liverpool's EFL Cup loss to Southampton was simply to explain the switch to a 3-5-2 formation.

- Redmond was left to rue his missed chances despite scoring the goal.

CHELSEA: The club have been granted planning approval for the demolition of Stamford Bridge and construction of a new 60,000-seater stadium.

MAN CITY: The Blues have been charged in relation to the Football Association's rules on anti-doping, the FA said in a statement.

MAN UNITED: The club have secured Marouane Fellaini to a lengthened contract at Old Trafford after triggering the club's option of a 12-month extension to his current deal.

- Mourinho has identified Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko as his priority midfield summer target, but could accelerate a move for the youngster this month once Morgan Schneiderlin completes his £22 million transfer to Everton. But he insists the club are unlikely to bring in any player in January.

SWANSEA: The Swans have appointed former Real Madrid, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Claude Makelele as a coach.

JUVENTUS: Paulo Dybala scored one goal and set up another as Juventus beat in-form Atalanta 3-2 in the Coppa Italia.

BAYERN MUNICH: Thomas Muller has told Sport Bild he does not "enjoy being classed" as a striker and sees himself "as a mix between a midfielder and a striker."

UNITED STATES: Bruce Arena says that finding depth at the full-back positions, as well as discerning what creative players can contribute going forward, are among his biggest priorities.

- Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris said he's excited to get to work with new U.S. manager Bruce Arena, while adding he'll play wherever the team needs if that helps him get on the field.

- Kekuta Manneh has become a U.S. citizen, moving the Vancouver Whitecaps forward closer to eligibility for the men's national team.

