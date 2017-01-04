Trending: Arsenal trio sign deals, Dimitri Payet wants to leave West Ham

Craig Burley questions if Mesut Ozil is more interested in chasing titles or having a comfortable situation.

Here are the latest stories for Thursday.

ARSENAL: The Gunners have handed contract extensions to French trio Olivier Giroud, Laurent Koscielny and Francis Coquelin, tying their long-term futures to the club.

WEST HAM: Manager Slaven Bilic has said Dimitri Payet does not want to play for the club but they are unwilling to sell him.

MAN UNITED: The club have confirmed Marouane Fellaini has signed a 12-month contract extension to keep him at Old Trafford until 2018.

- Mourinho has identified Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko as his priority midfield summer target, but could accelerate a move for the youngster this month once Morgan Schneiderlin completes his £22 million transfer to Everton. But he insists the club are unlikely to bring in any player in January.

BARCELONA: Luis Suarez scored his 100th goal for Barcelona on Wednesday in the 3-1 Copa del Rey last-16 second-leg tie, while Lionel Messi equaled Ronald Koeman's free-kick record for the club. The game also marked the 300th goal scored by the Barca strike trio of Suarez, Messi and Brazilian teammate Neymar.

Lionel Messi broke Athletic Bilbao's hearts with a late free kick as Barcelona's big guns kept their Copa del Rey hopes alive and advanced to the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

- Luis Enrique says it would have been ridiculous to doubt Messi, Suarez and Neymar.

EFL CUP: Southampton head to Liverpool in the driving seat after Nathan Redmond's strike secured a narrow victory in the EFL Cup semifinal first leg.

- Jurgen Klopp admitted he is relieved his Liverpool side are only one goal down, while he said the note he handed to Daniel Sturridge in Liverpool's EFL Cup loss to Southampton was simply to explain the switch to a 3-5-2 formation.

- Redmond was left to rue his missed chances despite scoring the goal.

CHELSEA: The club have been granted planning approval for the demolition of Stamford Bridge and construction of a new 60,000-seater stadium.

WORLD CUP: The president of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has urged England to bid for the 2030 World Cup.

MAN CITY: The Blues have been charged in relation to the Football Association's rules on anti-doping, the FA said in a statement.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: UEFA has warned that nine European clubs have moved so far ahead of the rest financially that they cannot be caught, the Daily Mail has reported.

CRYSTAL PALACE: Sam Allardyce has said Christian Benteke is not for sale in the January transfer window and targeted defensive reinforcements in a bid to keep the team in the Premier League.

WATFORD: The Hornets have agreed a deal to sign Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley on loan, sources close to the Hornets have told ESPN FC.

SWANSEA: The Swans have appointed former Real Madrid, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Claude Makelele as a coach.

JUVENTUS: Paulo Dybala scored one goal and set up another as Juventus beat in-form Atalanta 3-2 in the Coppa Italia.

REAL MADRID: Eintracht Frankfurt's on-loan defender Jesus Vallejo has not had any contact with Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and says he does not know if he will return to the Spanish club at the end of the season.

BAYERN MUNICH: Thomas Muller has told Sport Bild he does not "enjoy being classed" as a striker and sees himself "as a mix between a midfielder and a striker."

UNITED STATES: Bruce Arena says that finding depth at the full-back positions, as well as discerning what creative players can contribute going forward, are among his biggest priorities.

- Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris said he's excited to get to work with new U.S. manager Bruce Arena, while adding he'll play wherever the team needs if that helps him get on the field.

- Kekuta Manneh has become a U.S. citizen, moving the Vancouver Whitecaps forward closer to eligibility for the men's national team.

