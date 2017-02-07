Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/1  Draw: 17/4  Away: 2/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lazio
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/13  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Eibar
Granada
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/2  Draw: 31/10  Away: 6/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Rio Ave
Maritimo
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 21/10  Away: 14/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle Jets
Melbourne Victory
0
0
FT
Game Details
BarcelonaBarcelona
Atletico MadridAtletico Madrid
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Vicente Calderon in Madrid to host Copa del Rey final

The Vicente Calderon will host the Copa del Rey final in May.

Atletico Madrid's Vicente Calderon stadium will host the Copa del Rey final between Barcelona and Alaves, the Spanish federation (RFEF) announced on Monday.

The site of the final had been a matter of some dispute, with Barcelona's rivals Real Madrid refusing to hold the game at their Santiago Bernabeu.

Barcelona had reportedly preferred the game be played at the larger-capacity Bernabeu, but Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said construction work would make it impossible.

The RFEF then decided on the Calderon to host the final for the 14th and final time before it is demolished after the end of the season.

The Bernabeu could not take on last season's Copa del Rey final because of a Bruce Springsteen concert, and has hosted the event just once in the last 10 years -- a derby between Madrid and Atletico in May 2013.

Alaves, who reached the final for the first time in their history, had preferred Athletic Bilbao's San Mames stadium, which is closer to their Vitoria base in Basque Country. However, a concert is scheduled there three days later, which could affect plans for the pitch.

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique said he approved of the decision to play the game in Madrid.

"It's fine, brings back memories of last year, historic ground. It's great," he said.

