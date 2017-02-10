Santiago Bernabeu not able to stage Copa del Rey final - Real Madrid

Luis Enrique says Barcelona were not up to scratch despite progressing past Atletico Madrid to the Copa del Rey final.

The Santiago Bernabeu cannot host this season's Copa del Rey final between Barcelona and Alaves because it will be having work done to it at the time, according to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

Sport reported that holders Barca want to play their fourth straight Copa del Rey final on May 27 in Madrid's 81,044-capacity venue.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has yet to decide on the venue for the final.

"The Copa final cannot be played at the Bernabeu because there is work going on," Perez is quoted as saying by Marca. "Anyway, are there no other issues [to ask about]?"

Atletico Madrid's Vicente Calderon hosted last year's final between Barca and Sevilla and is a strong contender to have the event one last time with the stadium set to close at the end of the season.

The Santiago Bernabeu last held a Copa del Rey final in May 2013.

Alaves, who are playing in a first Copa del Rey final in their 96-year history, want the game at Athletic Bilbao's San Mames, just 62 kilometres away from their Mendizorrotza ground.

However, with San Mames the venue for a Guns N' Roses concert on May 30, organisers would be potentially against hosting the final three days earlier.

The Santiago Bernabeu could not take on last season's Copa del Rey final because of a Bruce Springsteen concert, and has hosted the event just once in the last 10 years -- a derby between Madrid and Atletico in May 2013.

