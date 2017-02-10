Santiago Bernabeu not able to stage Copa del Rey final - Real Madrid

Previous
Sydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
The Strongest
Wanderers
10:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Olimpia
Independiente del Valle
11:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Universitario de Deportes
Deportivo Capiatá
12:15 AM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 3/10  Draw: 19/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 5/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 4/7 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 23/10  Away: 11/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Suarez to miss Copa final after ban upheld

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

The Sweeper: Orlando cover Iglesias

Major League Soccer
Read

Bernabeu can't host Copa final - Madrid

Spanish Copa del Rey Adriana Garcia
Read
Alaves players celebrate after beating Celta Vigo to reach the Copa del Rey final.

Alaves want San Mames to host Copa final

Spanish Copa del Rey Adriana Garcia
Read
Alaves coach Mauricio Pellegrino

Pellegrino salutes Alaves players for 'gift'

Alaves ESPN Staff
Read
AlavésAlavés
Celta VigoCelta Vigo
1
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Barcelona to appeal Suarez Copa booking

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Luis Enrique disappointed despite win

Spanish Copa del Rey
Read

Simeone praises team despite Copa loss

Spanish Copa del Rey
Read
Barcelona celebrate after Luis Suarez's opening goal on Tuesday.

Unconvincing Barca hang on to reach final

Barcelona Player Ratings Richard Martin
Read
Barcelona celebrate after Luis Suarez's opening goal on Tuesday.

Luis Enrique: Barca 'did not deserve' draw

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Barca's Suarez: Red card 'not even a foul'

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Atleti 'full of pride' despite loss to Barca

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Atleti make Barca look ordinary but fall in cup

Atletico Madrid Player Ratings Joseph Walker
Read

Midfield discontinuity hurting Barcelona

ESPN FC TV
Read

Koke: Atletico 'deserved more' vs. Barca

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Barca advance to Copa final in thriller vs. Atleti

The Match Sam Marsden
Read
BarcelonaBarcelona
Atletico MadridAtletico Madrid
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Gerard Pique

Pique, Busquets, Iniesta back for Barca

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

How can Atleti flip the script on Barca?

Atletico Madrid Joseph Walker
Read
 By Adriana Garcia
Share
Tweet
   

Santiago Bernabeu not able to stage Copa del Rey final - Real Madrid

Luis Enrique says Barcelona were not up to scratch despite progressing past Atletico Madrid to the Copa del Rey final.

The Santiago Bernabeu cannot host this season's Copa del Rey final between Barcelona and Alaves because it will be having work done to it at the time, according to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

Sport reported that holders Barca want to play their fourth straight Copa del Rey final on May 27 in Madrid's 81,044-capacity venue.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has yet to decide on the venue for the final.

"The Copa final cannot be played at the Bernabeu because there is work going on," Perez is quoted as saying by Marca. "Anyway, are there no other issues [to ask about]?"

Atletico Madrid's Vicente Calderon hosted last year's final between Barca and Sevilla and is a strong contender to have the event one last time with the stadium set to close at the end of the season.

The Santiago Bernabeu last held a Copa del Rey final in May 2013.

Alaves, who are playing in a first Copa del Rey final in their 96-year history, want the game at Athletic Bilbao's San Mames, just 62 kilometres away from their Mendizorrotza ground.

However, with San Mames the venue for a Guns N' Roses concert on May 30, organisers would be potentially against hosting the final three days earlier.

The Santiago Bernabeu could not take on last season's Copa del Rey final because of a Bruce Springsteen concert, and has hosted the event just once in the last 10 years -- a derby between Madrid and Atletico in May 2013.

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.