Barcelona-Real Sociedad, Real Madrid-Celta Vigo in Copa del Rey quarters

Copa del Rey holders Barcelona were on Friday drawn against Real Sociedad for the quarterfinals of the competition.

The Catalan giants hit back from a 2-1 defeat and a first-leg deficit against Athletic Bilbao to win 4-3 on aggregate this week.

Anoeta will be the venue for the first leg.

Así quedan los emparejamientos de cuartos de final de #CopaDelRey tras el #SorteoCopa pic.twitter.com/3Cu5EXO9AZ - RFEF (@rfef) January 13, 2017

La Liga leaders Real Madrid face Celta Vigo next. Los Blancos extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 40 games on Thursday night with two late goals at Sevilla to earn a 3-3 draw and a 6-3 aggregate victory in their Copa tie,

Atletico Madrid will take on an Eibar, who are in the last eight of the Copa for the first time.

Alcorcon are also first timers in the quarterfinals and will go up against Deportivo Alaves.

Madrid-based Alcorcon are the only second-division side left in the competition.

The opening legs are on Jan. 18 with the return legs to be played a week later.

The Copa del Rey final will take place on May 27.

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.