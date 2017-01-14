Previous
Melbourne Victory
Brisbane Roar
3
2
FT
Game Details
Leeds United
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Lille
St Etienne
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Go Ahead Eagles
AZ Alkmaar
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Arouca
Estoril
8:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Tijuana
Puebla
3:00 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix FC
Central Coast Mariners
6:35 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

 By Adriana Garcia
Barcelona-Real Sociedad, Real Madrid-Celta Vigo in Copa del Rey quarters

The guys answer your tweets about the worst conditions they've played in, Real Madrid's record and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
The FC crew dismiss any notion that Real Madrid's 40-game unbeaten streak is arbitrary, giving the club their proper due.
The FC guys analyse Barcelona's collective performance against Athletic Bilbao and wonder if they should have won by more.

Copa del Rey holders Barcelona were on Friday drawn against Real Sociedad for the quarterfinals of the competition.

The Catalan giants hit back from a 2-1 defeat and a first-leg deficit against Athletic Bilbao to win 4-3 on aggregate this week.

Anoeta will be the venue for the first leg.

La Liga leaders Real Madrid face Celta Vigo next. Los Blancos extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 40 games on Thursday night with two late goals at Sevilla to earn a 3-3 draw and a 6-3 aggregate victory in their Copa tie, 

Atletico Madrid will take on an Eibar, who are in the last eight of the Copa for the first time.

Alcorcon are also first timers in the quarterfinals and will go up against Deportivo Alaves.

Madrid-based Alcorcon are the only second-division side left in the competition.

The opening legs are on Jan. 18 with the return legs to be played a week later.

The Copa del Rey final will take place on May 27.

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.

