Real Madrid extend unbeaten run as Celta Vigo and Eibar advance in Copa

Eibar
Osasuna
0
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Celta Vigo
Valencia
2
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 6 - 2
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
3
3
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 6
AC Milan
Torino
2
1
FT
Sweden
Slovakia
6
0
FT
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
0
1
FT
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Sergio Ramos

Copa: Real stay unbeaten, Celta advance

Spanish Copa del Rey ESPN staff
Real Madrid extended their unbeaten run to 40 matches.

Real Madrid deserve to advance - Zidane

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
How important is Real's record streak?

ESPN FC TV
Real Madrid went down early against Sevilla on Thursday.

Real never believed run would end - Marcelo

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Madrid break record at 40 games unbeaten

Real Madrid ESPN staff
Julio Velazquez has helped Alcorcon reach the Copa del Rey quarterfinals.

Velazquez hails Alcorcon Copa del Rey heroics

Spanish Copa del Rey Adriana Garcia
Luis Suarez

Suarez's best for Barca: Volleys, Clasico winner

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Lucas Hernandez in action for Atletico Madrid against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Atletico's Lucas out with hamstring strain

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Modric scissor kick vs Sevilla 170104

Modric: Croatia Player of Year award 'special'

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Neymar

MSN combine to defeat Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona Player Ratings Richard Martin
Lionel Messi's free kick gave Barcelona a last-gasp draw on Sunday.

Messi equals Koeman's Barca record

Barcelona ESPN staff
James Rodriguez

Real should expect wild reception in Sevilla

Real Madrid Eduardo Alvarez
Luis Suarez

Copa: MSN magic as Barca beat Bilbao

Copa del Rey ESPN staff
Real's CDR approach

ESPN FC TV
Barca's win was too nervy

ESPN FC TV
Luis Suarez

Suarez scores 100th goal for Barcelona

Barcelona ESPN staff
Barcelona defeated Athletic Bilbao 3-1 on Wednesday.

Messi, Suarez, Neymar seal Copa win

Barcelona Sam Marsden
BarcelonaBarcelona
Athletic BilbaoAthletic Bilbao
3
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Zidane expecting tricky Sevilla trip

Spanish Copa del Rey
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Real Madrid extend unbeaten run as Celta Vigo and Eibar advance in Copa

The FC crew dismiss any notion that Real Madrid's 40-game unbeaten streak is arbitrary, giving the club their proper due.
The ESPN FC crew share their thoughts on the latest edition of Shaka's Power Rankings.

With a remarkable injury time goal, Real Madrid salvaged a 3-3 draw against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey to set a Spanish record of 40 consecutive games unbeaten on Thursday.

Madrid had its spot in the Copa quarterfinals all-but-secured in the final minutes in Seville when Karim Benzema made a great run past several defenders and entered the area to fire in a low right-foot shot that allowed Madrid to surpass the unbeaten mark that it shared with rivals Barcelona.

Madrid advanced 6-3 on aggregate following its 3-0 first-leg win at home last week.

It was an open match at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, with the hosts getting on the board with an own goal by Madrid defender Danilo just 10 minutes into the match. But Marco Asensio dampened the crowd's hopes with a remarkable 70-meter run that culminated with an equaliser from inside the area just after half-time.

Sevilla needed four more goals to advance at that time, and it added two more with Stevan Jovetic and Vicente Iborra in the second half.

But Madrid netted again near the end with a penalty kick converted Panenka-style by Sergio Ramos, who was returning from injury, before Benzema's late strike.

Elsewhere on Thursday, Celta Viga advanced with a 2-1 win to see off Valencia 6-2 on aggregate.

Giuseppe Rossi scored his first goal since September in just his third appearance since November, before Vinicius Araujo answered for Valencia. But Pione Sisto scored a late winner for the hosts on the night with the tie well in hand.

Valencia remain winless since the resignation of Cesare Prandelli during the winter break.

Meanwhile, Eibar comfortably held on to 3-0 advantage from the first leg, advancing after a lacklustre home draw against Osasuna.

Comments

