Real Madrid extend unbeaten run as Celta Vigo and Eibar advance in Copa

With a remarkable injury time goal, Real Madrid salvaged a 3-3 draw against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey to set a Spanish record of 40 consecutive games unbeaten on Thursday.

Madrid had its spot in the Copa quarterfinals all-but-secured in the final minutes in Seville when Karim Benzema made a great run past several defenders and entered the area to fire in a low right-foot shot that allowed Madrid to surpass the unbeaten mark that it shared with rivals Barcelona.

Madrid advanced 6-3 on aggregate following its 3-0 first-leg win at home last week.

It was an open match at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, with the hosts getting on the board with an own goal by Madrid defender Danilo just 10 minutes into the match. But Marco Asensio dampened the crowd's hopes with a remarkable 70-meter run that culminated with an equaliser from inside the area just after half-time.

Sevilla needed four more goals to advance at that time, and it added two more with Stevan Jovetic and Vicente Iborra in the second half.

But Madrid netted again near the end with a penalty kick converted Panenka-style by Sergio Ramos, who was returning from injury, before Benzema's late strike.

Elsewhere on Thursday, Celta Viga advanced with a 2-1 win to see off Valencia 6-2 on aggregate.

Giuseppe Rossi scored his first goal since September in just his third appearance since November, before Vinicius Araujo answered for Valencia. But Pione Sisto scored a late winner for the hosts on the night with the tie well in hand.

Valencia remain winless since the resignation of Cesare Prandelli during the winter break.

Meanwhile, Eibar comfortably held on to 3-0 advantage from the first leg, advancing after a lacklustre home draw against Osasuna.