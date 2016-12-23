Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Villarreal
3
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Real Madrid
Sevilla FC
3
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
AD Alcorcon
Cordoba
0
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Tunisia
Uganda
2
0
FT
Game Details
Morocco
Burkina Faso
1
0
FT
Game Details
Real MadridReal Madrid
Sevilla FCSevilla FC
3
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
James Rodriguez shoots past Gabriel Mercado to score Real Madrid's first goal against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey.

Moreno of Espanyol

ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
James Rodriguez scores brace as Real Madrid dominate Sevilla

James Rodriguez shoots past Gabriel Mercado to score Real Madrid's first goal against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey.
James Rodriguez was the star of Real Madrid's impressive defeat of Sevilla.

James Rodriguez scored twice as Real Madrid overwhelmed Sevilla 3-0 in their Copa del Rey round-of-16 first-leg match at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Los Blancos began the new year by putting Jorge Sampaoli's energetic side under unrelenting pressure in the first half, taking a 3-0 advantage into the break that they would see out for a commanding lead heading into the second leg.

And they were in the net after just 11 minutes, when the Colombia captain curled his low shot just inside the post after receiving a pass at the top of the box from Casemiro.

Raphael Varane doubled Real's advantage from a corner kick on 29 minutes -- the French centre-back leaping and guiding his header down and past Sergio Rico from Toni Kroos' in-swinging cross. 

Zinedine Zidane's side added a third just before half-time. James collected his brace -- this time from the penalty spot -- after Mariano brought down Luka Modric in the area. 

The second leg will be played on Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Real Sociedad will take a 3-1 advantage to Villarreal for their second-leg tie.

Unanswered goals from Willian Jose (17') Carlos Vela (33') and Mikel Oyarzabal (72') surged the hosts to a comfortable lead at the Estadio Anoeta.

However, Manu Trigueros gave the Yellow Submarine a lifeline with 77th-minute srike.

Meanwhile, AD Alcorcon and Cordoba will have all to play for in the return leg after battling to a 0-0 draw in the day's third match.

