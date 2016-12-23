Atletico Madrid cruise past Las Palmas in Copa del Rey; Celta thrash Valencia

Atletico Madrid players celebrates after scoring a goal in a win against Las Palmas.

Atletico Madrid grabbed a decided advantage in their Copa del Rey last-16 tie, beating Las Palmas 2-0 at Gran Canaria on Tuesday.

Diego Simeone's team jumped out to the lead in the 23rd minute when Koke blasted a right-footed shot past Raul Lizoain.

Just after the break, Antoine Griezmann doubled the visitor's advantage from a headed Kevin Gameiro pass to leave Las Palmas with plenty of work to do in the return leg next week at the Vicente Calderon.

A woeful season for Valencia continued as they suffered a 4-1 home defeat at the hands of Celta Vigo.

Iago Aspas had the visitors on the board in the third minute from the penalty spot, after a Javier Jimenez foul in the area.

Jimenez was at fault for Celta's second as well, conceding a 13th-minute own goal to extend the hosts' deficit to two goals.

Dani Parejo's penalty for Valencia was sandwiched in between goals from Daniel Wass and John Guidetti as Celta will take a commanding lead home for the second leg.

Eibar are in good position to advance to the quarterfinals after seeing off Osasuna 3-0.

Nano opened things up for the visitors in the 28th minute and Bebe and Adrian added second-half goals to all but seal the before the second leg at Eibar.

It's all to play for in the second leg for Deportivo La Coruna and Alaves as the two teams played to a 2-2 draw in their first-leg meeting.

Christian Santos had the visitors in front in the third minute before Edgar Mendez doubled the lead from the penalty spot to give Alaves a second away goal and a 2-0 advantage at half-time.

But the hosts came storming back in the second half, with Bruno Gama scoring in the 73rd minute and Joselu adding an injury time leveller to help Depor edge back into the tie.

