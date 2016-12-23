Atletico Madrid cruise past Las Palmas in Copa del Rey; Celta thrash Valencia

Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
3
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Crystal Palace
Swansea City
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Stoke City
Watford
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Osasuna
Eibar
0
3
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Valencia
Celta Vigo
1
4
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Deportivo La Coruña
Alavés
2
2
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Zinedine Zidane

Sevilla triple-header could define Real season

Real Madrid Rob Train
Read
Koke

Atleti got 'aggression' back vs. Las Palmas

Atletico Madrid
Read

Copa: Atletico cruise; Celta thrash Valencia

Copa del Rey ESPN staff
Read
Real MadridReal Madrid
Sevilla FCSevilla FC
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Zidane predicts tough Sevilla clash

Spanish Copa del Rey
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo to miss out for Real vs. Sevilla

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Sevilla's Sampaoli has a plan for Real Madrid

Sevilla FC Dermot Corrigan
Read
Where does each member of Barcelona's star trio rank among the globe's best forwards?

Barcelona's star trio all return to training

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Cillessen out two weeks with calf injury

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Barca, Madrid handed tough Copa draws

Spanish Copa del Rey Sam Marsden
Read
Moreno of Espanyol

Copa: Espanyol eliminated by tiny Alorcon

Spanish Copa del Rey PA Sport
Read
Paco Alcacer & Arda Turan

Arda Turan reminds Barca of his class

Barcelona Player Ratings Sam Marsden
Read
Alcacer celeb vs Hercules

First Barca goal 'means a lot' - Alcacer

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
Barcelona celeb

Copa: Arda hat trick fuels Barcelona rout

Copa del Rey ESPN staff
Read
Fernando Torres celebrates with Angel Correa after scoring a goal against Guijuelo in the Copa del Rey.

Copa: Atleti advance; Malaga eliminated

Copa del Rey PA Sport
Read
Fernando Torres celebrates with Angel Correa after scoring a goal against Guijuelo in the Copa del Rey.

Atletico fringes thrive in win vs. Guijuelo

Atletico Madrid Player Ratings Joseph Walker
Read

Luis Enrique: My team gives me optimism

Spanish Primera División
Read

Copa del Rey: Sociedad, Alaves, Athletic win

Spanish Copa del Rey ESPN staff
Read

Trending: Harry Kane signs new Spurs deal

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Moya thrilled to return to Atletico action

Atletico Madrid Adriana Garcia
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Atletico Madrid cruise past Las Palmas in Copa del Rey; Celta thrash Valencia

Atletico Madrid players celebrates after scoring a goal in a win against Las Palmas.

Atletico Madrid grabbed a decided advantage in their Copa del Rey last-16 tie, beating Las Palmas 2-0 at Gran Canaria on Tuesday.

Diego Simeone's team jumped out to the lead in the 23rd minute when Koke blasted a right-footed shot past Raul Lizoain.

Just after the break, Antoine Griezmann doubled the visitor's advantage from a headed Kevin Gameiro pass to leave Las Palmas with plenty of work to do in the return leg next week at the Vicente Calderon.

A woeful season for Valencia continued as they suffered a 4-1 home defeat at the hands of Celta Vigo.

Iago Aspas had the visitors on the board in the third minute from the penalty spot, after a Javier Jimenez foul in the area.

Jimenez was at fault for Celta's second as well, conceding a 13th-minute own goal to extend the hosts' deficit to two goals.

Dani Parejo's penalty for Valencia was sandwiched in between goals from Daniel Wass and John Guidetti as Celta will take a commanding lead home for the second leg.

Eibar are in good position to advance to the quarterfinals after seeing off Osasuna 3-0.

Nano opened things up for the visitors in the 28th minute and Bebe and Adrian added second-half goals to all but seal the before the second leg at Eibar.

It's all to play for in the second leg for Deportivo La Coruna and Alaves as the two teams played to a 2-2 draw in their first-leg meeting.

Christian Santos had the visitors in front in the third minute before Edgar Mendez doubled the lead from the penalty spot to give Alaves a second away goal and a 2-0 advantage at half-time.

But the hosts came storming back in the second half, with Bruno Gama scoring in the 73rd minute and Joselu adding an injury time leveller to help Depor edge back into the tie.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.