Espanyol eliminated by Alcorcon; Alaves, Celta Vigo, Athletic advance

AS Roma
Chievo Verona
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Fiorentina
Napoli
3
3
FT
Game Details
Sampdoria
Udinese
0
0
FT
Game Details
Torino
Genoa
1
0
FT
Game Details
Celta Vigo
UCAM Murcia
1
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Athletic Bilbao
Racing Santander
3
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 5 - 1
Game Details
Belenenses
Sporting CP
0
1
FT
Game Details
América
U.A.N.L
3:00 AM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Moreno of Espanyol

Copa: Espanyol eliminated by tiny Alorcon

Spanish Copa del Rey PA Sport
Paco Alcacer & Arda Turan

Arda Turan reminds Barca of his class

Barcelona Player Ratings Sam Marsden
Alcacer celeb vs Hercules

First Barca goal 'means a lot' - Alcacer

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Barcelona celeb

Copa: Arda hat trick fuels Barcelona rout

Copa del Rey ESPN staff
Fernando Torres celebrates with Angel Correa after scoring a goal against Guijuelo in the Copa del Rey.

Copa: Atleti advance; Malaga eliminated

Copa del Rey PA Sport
Fernando Torres celebrates with Angel Correa after scoring a goal against Guijuelo in the Copa del Rey.

Atletico fringes thrive in win vs. Guijuelo

Atletico Madrid Player Ratings Joseph Walker
Luis Enrique: My team gives me optimism

Spanish Primera División
Copa del Rey: Sociedad, Alaves, Athletic win

Spanish Copa del Rey ESPN staff
Trending: Harry Kane signs new Spurs deal

Latest ESPN staff
Moya thrilled to return to Atletico action

Atletico Madrid Adriana Garcia
Enzo Zidane: Debut goal is just the start

Real Madrid Adriana Garcia
Paco Alcacer

Barcelona's fringe players fail to inspire

Barcelona Player Ratings Richard Martin
Carlos Alena vs Hercules 161130

Luis Enrique plays down Alena's impact

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Simeone 'very satisfied' after Atleti rout

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Carrasco keeps on scoring for Atletico

Atletico Madrid Player Ratings Joseph Walker
Reserves, young stars excel vs. Leonesa

Real Madrid Player Ratings Eduardo Alvarez
'Special' for my son to score goal - Zidane

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Copa del Rey: Real Madrid rout, Barca held

Copa del Rey ESPN staff
By PA Sport
Espanyol eliminated by Alcorcon; Alaves, Celta Vigo, Athletic advance

Moreno of Espanyol
Espanyol couldn't clinch passage into the last 16 against Alcorcon.

La Liga mainstays Espanyol were dumped out of the Copa del Rey at the last-32 stage as second-tier Alcorcon forced a penalty shootout victory in Barcelona.

Lowly Alcorcon had clinched a 1-1 draw back in the Madrid suburbs and repeated the scoreline at El Prat as Alvaro Gimenez opened the scoring before a last-gasp leveller from Espanyol's Hernan Perez.

No goals were scored in extra-time and, after sticking away four of their spot-kicks, misses by Gerard Moreno and Jose Manuel Jurado sent Alcorcon through.

Finding that securing passage into the last 16 could be more straightforward on Thursday evening were top-flight clubs Alaves, Celta Vigo and Athletic Bilbao.

Alaves ran out 6-0 aggregate winners over Gimnastic thanks in part to goals from Edgar Mendez and Nenad Krsticic, with Ruben Sobrino converting a penalty after Otar Kakabadze was sent off for the Segunda Division side on the half-hour mark.

Marcelo Diaz scored the only goal as Celta Vigo turned their 1-0 first-leg lead over Murcia into a 2-0 success, while Athletic Bilbao shattered any illusions Racing Santander might have had about building on their impressive performance back in Cantabria.

Having lost only 2-1 earlier in the month, Racing were taught a lesson as Xabier Etxeita, Raul Garcia and Inaki Williams notched to clinch a 5-1 aggregate win.

