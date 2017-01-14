Trending: Real Madrid's unbeaten record, United reject Depay bid

The guys answer your tweets about the worst conditions they've played in, Real Madrid's record and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

REAL MADRID: Karim Benzema scored with the final kick of the game to give Real Madrid a 3-3 draw at Sevilla in the Copa del Rey and extend their unbeaten run to 40 games, breaking Barcelona's record for Spanish clubs.

- Real Madrid left-back Marcelo said his team had never doubted that their record unbeaten run was about to end, even as they came from 3-1 down to draw 3-3.

- Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has apologised to Sevilla fans following his goal celebration in Thursday's 3-3 draw at Sevilla in the Copa del Rey.

CHELSEA: Diego Costa has regained his best form for Chelsea this season because he has combined his natural fire with greater discipline, according to former Leicester City midfielder Robbie Savage.

- Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has been named the Premier League manager of the month for December, becoming the first coach to win the award in three consecutive months.

- Conte says that Nathan Ake's return from his loan spell at Bournemouth makes him "more calm" in the January transfer market, but suggests that the Dutchman will not be ready to feature against Leicester City.

- John Terry will stay at Chelsea for the rest of the season despite reports this week that Bournemouth had made a shock enquiry to take him on loan, head coach Antonio Conte has confirmed.

MAN UNITED: Former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher has praised Wayne Rooney for being a "team player" for the way he put his own goal-scoring instincts aside to allow Cristiano Ronaldo to shine during their time together at Old Trafford.

- Jose Mourinho has confirmed that the club have received a bid for midfielder Memphis Depay, but it is not enough to tempt them to sell.

- Mourinho also claimed he is calmer than Jurgen Klopp ahead of Manchester United's Premier League clash with Liverpool on Sunday.

- Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is convinced he has already proved a success in English football. And he won the Premier League's Player of the Month award for December.

- Dimitar Berbatov has told The Times that he admires Zlatan Ibrahimovic's ability to perform to the highest level at Manchester United despite his veteran status.

- Sunday's Premier League game between Manchester United and Liverpool will see the first use of a "Spidercam" after local authorities approved plans.

MAN CITY: Gabriel Jesus' registration has not gone through in time for this Sunday's game at Everton.

- Vincent Kompany is back in the Manchester City squad for Sunday's trip to Everton after missing the last eight weeks with a knee ligament injury.

LIVERPOOL: Jurgen Klopp believes Manchester United are a "different side" to the one his Liverpool team played in October.

- Liverpool trio Philippe Coutinho, Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip are all participating in training ahead of Sunday's trip to Manchester United, manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

EVERTON: Everton have completed the signing of midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin from Manchester United. Schneiderlin has told L'Equipe he is disappointed he did not make more of an impact at United.

- Manchester City defender John Stones admits to having mixed emotions ahead of his Everton return, and insisted he hasn't paid attention to recent criticism of his play.

DORTMUND: Thomas Tuchel has made it clear that Borussia Dortmund are not interested in signing U.S. youngster Gedion Zelalem, or any other players, during the January transfer window.

- Tuchel says he is still "sad" that Borussia Dortmund lost Mats Hummels, Ilkay Gundogan and Henrikh Mhkitaryan last summer. He is also confident that United States midfielder Christian Pulisic will continue to be an integral part of the first team despite his young age.

- Borussia Dortmund could be willing to sell Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the summer if the right offer comes along, CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has admitted.

BARCELONA: Ronald Koeman says Lionel Messi is the type of player that only comes along every 100 years after the Barcelona star equalled his free-kick record in Wednesday's win over Athletic Bilbao.

- Luis Enrique admits Barcelona find themselves in a situation where they need to string a run of wins together as they prepare to host Las Palmas in La Liga on Saturday.

- Luis Enrique lauded Luis Suarez's achievement in reaching 100 Barcelona goals in just 120 appearances for the club, joking that some journalists had written him off as overweight when he signed from Liverpool in 2014.

- Barcelona risk doing further damage to contract negotiations with Lionel Messi after director Pere Gratacos created more controversy by saying that the Argentine would not be as good without his teammates.

JUVENTUS: Alessandro Del Piero has tipped Paulo Dybala to go on and become one of the best No. 10s in the game, although he did not want to compare him with any of his peers.

- Empoli have announced the signing of Juventus forward Mame Baba Thiam on loan.

HULL CITY: Hull City have made enquiries over Fenerbahce defender Gregory van der Wiel, sources close to the club have told ESPN FC.

- Hull have completed the double signing of Porto midfielder Evandro Goebel and striker Oumar Niasse from Everton.

LEICESTER: Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri believes N'Golo Kante is better suited for the Foxes than current club Chelsea, but admits he's not surprised at the midfielder's early success at Stamford Bridge.

- Sassuolo sporting director Giovanni Carnevali says Francesco Acerbi is not for sale as Leicester City continue with their advances for the defender.

ARSENAL: Aaron Ramsey needs to play centrally if he is to re-discover his best form for Arsenal and Wales, according to Robbie Savage.

- Arsene Wenger says he doesn't think Mesut Ozil's Arsenal future is tied directly to his own, but expressed optimism that the club can reach a new deal with the German "very quickly."

- The Gunners have handed contract extensions to French trio Olivier Giroud, Laurent Koscielny and Francis Coquelin, tying their long-term futures to the club.

WEST HAM: Manager Slaven Bilic has said Dimitri Payet does not want to play for the club but they are unwilling to sell him.

MLS: The LA Galaxy will remain the StubHub Center's main priority, despite the announced arrival of the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers in 2017 and 2018.

UNITED STATES: Christian Pulisic has admitted he was sad to see Jurgen Klinsmann fired as U.S. national team coach, but he's also looking forward to playing with new manager Bruce Arena.

- Bruce Arena says that finding depth at the full-back positions, as well as discerning what creative players can contribute going forward, are among his biggest priorities.

