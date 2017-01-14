Trending: Real Madrid's unbeaten record, Morgan Schneiderlin to Everton

The guys answer your tweets about the worst conditions they've played in, Real Madrid's record and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The FC crew dismiss any notion that Real Madrid's 40-game unbeaten streak is arbitrary, giving the club their proper due.

Here are the latest stories for Friday.

REAL MADRID: Karim Benzema scored with the final kick of the game to give Real Madrid a 3-3 draw at Sevilla in the Copa del Rey and extend their unbeaten run to 40 games, breaking Barcelona's record for Spanish clubs.

- Real Madrid left-back Marcelo said his team had never doubted that their record unbeaten run was about to end, even as they came from 3-1 down to draw 3-3.

EVERTON: Everton have completed the signing of midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin from Manchester United.

- Manchester City defender John Stones admits to having mixed emotions ahead of his Everton return, and insisted he hasn't paid attention to recent criticism of his play.

MAN UNITED: Former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher has praised Wayne Rooney for being a "team player" for the way he put his own goal-scoring instincts aside to allow Cristiano Ronaldo to shine during their time together at Old Trafford.

- Lyon are the only club currently attempting to sign Manchester United winger Memphis Depay on a permanent deal.

- Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is convinced he has already proved a success in English football.

- Dimitar Berbatov has told The Times that he admires Zlatan Ibrahimovic's ability to perform to the highest level at Manchester United despite his veteran status.

DORTMUND: Thomas Tuchel has made it clear that Borussia Dortmund are not interested in signing U.S. youngster Gedion Zelalem, or any other players, during the January transfer window.

LEICESTER: Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri believes N'Golo Kante is better suited for the Foxes than current club Chelsea, but admits he's not surprised at the midfielder's early success at Stamford Bridge.

ARSENAL: The Gunners have handed contract extensions to French trio Olivier Giroud, Laurent Koscielny and Francis Coquelin, tying their long-term futures to the club.

WEST HAM: Manager Slaven Bilic has said Dimitri Payet does not want to play for the club but they are unwilling to sell him.

MLS: The LA Galaxy will remain the StubHub Center's main priority, despite the announced arrival of the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers in 2017 and 2018.

UNITED STATES: Christian Pulisic has admitted he was sad to see Jurgen Klinsmann fired as U.S. national team coach, but he's also looking forward to playing with new manager Bruce Arena.

- Bruce Arena says that finding depth at the full-back positions, as well as discerning what creative players can contribute going forward, are among his biggest priorities.

