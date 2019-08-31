Previous
Arsenal
Nottingham Forest
11:45 AM UTC
Colchester United
Tottenham Hotspur
11:45 AM UTC
Crawley Town
Stoke City
11:45 AM UTC
Luton Town
Leicester City
11:45 AM UTC
Portsmouth
Southampton
11:45 AM UTC
Preston North End
Manchester City
11:45 AM UTC
Sheffield Wednesday
Everton
11:45 AM UTC
Watford
Swansea City
11:45 AM UTC
Moussa Djenepo

Southampton's Djenepo suffers injury setback

Southampton Reuters
Read

Bournemouth climb to third in win over Southampton

English Premier League
Read
SouthamptonSouthampton
AFC BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
1
3
FT
Highlights
Sheffield UnitedSheffield United
SouthamptonSouthampton
0
1
FT
Man United not clinical enough - Solskjaer

English Premier League ESPN
Read
SouthamptonSouthampton
Manchester UnitedManchester United
1
1
FT
Highlights
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove Albion
SouthamptonSouthampton
0
2
FT
Nicol: Liverpool needed to buy an up-and-coming attacker

English Premier League
Read
SouthamptonSouthampton
LiverpoolLiverpool
1
2
FT
Highlights
BurnleyBurnley
SouthamptonSouthampton
3
0
FT
What lessons can be learned from Peter Crouch's career?

English Premier League
Read
SouthamptonSouthampton
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield Town
1
1
FT
Highlights

Redmond stunner cancelled out by Gunn howler

English Premier League
Read
West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
SouthamptonSouthampton
3
0
FT
Highlights

Hammers smash 3 past sorry Southampton

English Premier League
Read
SouthamptonSouthampton
AFC BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
3
3
FT
Highlights

Saints safe after 6-goal south coast thriller

English Premier League
Read

Shane Long misses open goal for Southampton

Premier League Highlights
Read

Long scores record-quick goal in Southampton draw

Premier League Highlights
Read
WatfordWatford
SouthamptonSouthampton
1
1
FT
Highlights
By Reuters
Southampton's Djenepo suffers injury setback

Bournemouth find themselves in third place in the Premier League, after a 3-1 win over Southampton on the road.
Craig Burley explains why the talent gap between Man City, Liverpool and the rest of the Premier League is going to be a problem.

Southampton's Moussa Djenepo is facing an extended spell on the sidelines after manager Ralph Hasenhuettl confirmed the winger's leg injury is worse than first thought.

Djenepo, who has scored twice in his four Southampton appearances this season, missed Friday's 3-1 loss at Bournemouth in the Premier League with a recurring muscle injury in his upper leg.

Southampton had hoped Djenepo would return for the south coast derby against Portsmouth in the League Cup later on Tuesday but the damage to his tendons mean a longer spell in the treatment room.

- Premier League Weekend Review: VAR shortcomings laid bare
- Ogden: United's owners won't worry about form as long as money keeps rolling in

"It can take longer until he is back in the team, which is not really good for us that he could be longer out," Hasenhuettl has said.

"It's a very difficult injury because the tendon is a little bit hurt and it's a big risk to take him on the pitch. He still has problems with his muscle and he cannot shoot.

"It also can be that the other muscles take the function and try to make this muscle more stable but in the moment I don't have a really good message."

Moussa Djenepo
Moussa Djenepo is facing an extended spell on the sidelines.

Hasenhuettl said he would pick the strongest possible starting lineup for the derby but was wary of not risking influential midfielder Nathan Redmond, who returned from an ankle injury against Bournemouth.

"Maybe he [Redmond] is an option then from the bench," Hasenhuettl said.

"I take the best possible team but sure, we will not be taking risks to lose one player for a long time because in the last cup game we had three injured players."

