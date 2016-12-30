Previous
Watford
Tottenham Hotspur
1
4
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Arsenal
Crystal Palace
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Western Sydney Wanderers
Perth Glory
1
1
FT
Game Details
Manchester City
Burnley
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
bet365
Sunderland
Liverpool
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
West Ham United
Manchester United
5:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Next

Puel: Everton a great challenge for us

English Premier League
Koeman: Special to return to Southampton

English Premier League
Puel: Saints need 'a good reaction against Everton'

Southampton PA Sport
ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

2016/2017 Season

POS TEAM W D L PTS
8 West Brom 7 5 7 26
9 Southampton 6 6 7 24
10 Bournemouth 7 3 9 24
View Full Table »

Which Monday Prem match stands out?

ESPN FC TV
Everton's Koeman issues Saints warning

Everton PA Sport
Odds from bet365
Long can't stop Saints' slump

Southampton Alex Crook
Puel: We were unlucky today

English Premier League
Southampton 1-2 West Brom

Premier League Highlights
Hal Robson-Kanu lifted West Brom to victory.

Pulis hails 'wonderful' Robson-Kanu

West Bromwich Albion PA Sport
SouthamptonSouthampton
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich Albion
1
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Southampton 1-2 West Brom

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Van Dijk sees red

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Robson-Kanu puts West Brom ahead

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Phillips' quick West Brom equaliser

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Long goal -- Southampton (41')

Premier League Highlights
Sturridge, Schneiderlin could be in demand

Transfer window preview ESPN staff
Claude Puel, Manager of Southampton looks on during the Premier League match between Southampton and Swansea City at St Mary's Stadium on September 18, 2016 in Southampton, England.

Puel not planning Southampton additions

Southampton PA Sport
Read

ESPN FC's awards for the season so far

Premier League ESPN staff
Read
 By PA Sport
Southampton needs to produce 'a good reaction against Everton' - Puel

Claude Puel is disappointed with how Southampton had their chance for three points squandered against West Brom.

Claude Puel has called on Southampton to keep calm and produce a season-defining result in Monday's Premier League clash at Everton.

Saints boss Puel admitted Saturday's 2-1 home loss to West Brom has created a "difficult moment" for the south coast club, who have suffered more league losses than draws or wins.

Southampton were toasting a 1-0 win over their former manager Ronald Koeman's Everton as recently as Nov. 27, but will travel to Goodison Park more in hope than expectation when it comes to chasing a quick-fire double.

Saints' muddled attacking blueprint led directly to the West Brom defeat, their seventh in the league already this term.

"It's important to keep calm, maintain good spirit and produce a good reaction for the next game," said Puel.

"We must have strong character, and the work is what's important for us to look after for the next game.

"It's a difficult moment, but I have confidence in all my players.

"We need to show a good reaction, produce a good performance and hopefully, of course, a result."

EvertonEverton
SouthamptonSouthampton
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 6/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 13/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

Puel admitted Southampton's glaring lack of final-third bite is hampering his side.

The former Nice manager lamented Saints' near 70 percent possession against West Brom that only yielded one attempt on target, Shane Long's headed goal.

"It's not enough," said Puel of his side's ratio of chances to possession.

"We knew it would be a difficult game, but we lost concentration after our goal, and that is our own fault."

Virgil van Dijk will miss the Everton clash after picking up a late red card against West Brom, given his marching orders for a second booking.

Club captain Jose Fonte should fill the void after sitting on the bench against the Baggies as Puel continues his rotation policy.

Serbia playmaker Dusan Tadic has struggled to reproduce the form that brought 12 assists in 27 Premier League games last term, amid Puel's misfiring attacking setup.

The 28-year-old did lay on Long's header against West Brom however with a pinpoint corner, leaving Puel hopeful the arch goal-maker can now quickly rediscover top form.

"I hope Dusan can raise his level and step by step make the difference," said Puel.

"He's of course an important player for the future, especially with Sofiane Boufal off to the African Nations Cup after the Everton game.

"I think Dusan and Sofiane can continue to build a good relationship between their play, that's progress for the future.

"But now the most important thing is for us to give a good answer, a good reaction against Everton."

Comments

