Claude Puel not planning to add to Southampton squad in January

Virgil van Dijk showed why he's so highly sought after, Tim Howard sparks Atlanta United rumours and more in The Sweeper.

After a promising start, Southampton conceded four goals and had a man sent off as Spurs poured it on in the second half.

Claude Puel disagrees with Nathan Redmond's sending off against Spurs, but praises Southampton's performance with 10 men.

Southampton manager Claude Puel has hinted that he is not planning to make any big signings during the January transfer window.

Saints have scored just 18 goals in 18 league games this term and with striker Charlie Austin still sidelined with a shoulder injury which has kept him out of the squad since the beginning of December, there were rumours that the club were going to look at strengthening their attacking options during January.

However, Puel is confident that he can improve the team at his disposal rather than adding to the squad.

He said: "It's always difficult to find a good solution in this period. I prefer to stay in a good concentration about my team, my players, to continue this work, to make progress and develop all the players.

"I want to say that I want to continue with these players, to develop them, to make good progress.

"The market of course is open perhaps for a good solution, a good opportunity, but I say it's always a difficult period to find a good solution.

"For me, if a player comes during the market it is a great player, superior to all the players in the squad. This I think is always difficult for the market window.

"I prefer to stay with the good concentration with my squad, to make good progress and to go up together. It's my philosophy.

"The window it's perhaps important to see something for all the team but it's always I think a dangerous market because often the players available in this period stay in difficulties with their club -- injuries or they didn't play."

Southampton Southampton West Bromwich Albion West Bromwich Albion 3:00 PM UTC Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Southampton are hoping to get back to winning ways against West Brom at St Mary's on Saturday after their 4-1 defeat to Tottenham on Wednesday and Puel knows that it is going to be a tough challenge.

"We have to play two opponents, two games which are very important games -- West Brom and then Everton (January 2)," he added.

"They are around the same place (in the table) as Southampton which will make it interesting to see how ambitious we are about this team.

"For the moment the first six teams are very great with important strong players, so it is a little difficult to play against them and after there are different possibilities playing against West Brom.

"They can come back very well and at the moment it is very important to keep our position in the table very well, to keep and strengthen our progress and after we will see if we can improve other things.

"The two next games will be very important."