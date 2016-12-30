Previous
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 6/5  Draw: 9/4  Away: 11/4 
Rotherham United
Burton Albion
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 15/8  Draw: 12/5  Away: 13/8 
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
8:50 AM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Home: 10/3  Draw: 5/2  Away: 19/20 
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Home: 3/5  Draw: 3/1  Away: 11/2 
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Home: 2/5  Draw: 4/1  Away: 8/1 
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Home: 2/1  Draw: 5/2  Away: 29/20 
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Home: 8/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 8/5 
SouthamptonSouthampton
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
1
4
FT
Southampton won't appeal Nathan Redmond red card - Claude Puel

After a promising start, Southampton conceded four goals and had a man sent off as Spurs poured it on in the second half.
Claude Puel disagrees with Nathan Redmond's sending off against Spurs, but praises Southampton's performance with 10 men.

Claude Puel has confirmed that Southampton will not be appealing Nathan Redmond's red card against Tottenham on Wednesday night.

Redmond was sent off after referee Mike Dean believed that he made a deliberate foul that stopped a goal-scoring opportunity when he pulled down Dele Alli.

Despite boss Puel believing it was the wrong decision, Saints will not be appealing and Redmond will now serve a one-match ban.

SouthamptonSouthampton
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
1
4
FT
Puel said: "No. I think it is a decision that is finished. It was not a red card but after the game it is possible to look at the decision and realise that.

"I stay with my first view -- for me it was just two players trying to fight and win the ball. I think it is difficult to say it is a red card. I think it is outside the box.

"It is important to think about the games against West Brom and Everton now. Tottenham has finished.

"It is difficult. I think this red card prevents us to come back in the game and to play football. It is difficult to accept this."

The red card was the 22-year-old's first sending off in his professional career and Dean also awarded Tottenham a penalty, which was missed by Harry Kane as he fired it over the bar. Puel said it was harsh that Southampton suffered "double punishment."

He said: "It is hard because it is a double penalty and a card. The card prevents us to come back into the game. We couldn't get chances to get back into the game and I think it is difficult to accept this in this moment.

He added: "From the bench and for me, it was just a duel between two players. It was not a red card but after it is possible to have different interpretations and points of view but I said a red card is a very difficult decision for the player and for the team.

"I think at the moment of the game it was important. I think now it is finished, it is important to keep all our energy for West Brom.

"We can say all the things in the moment but now it is important to keep the good spirit up for the next game now."

