Nathan Redmond's red card changed game against Tottenham - Claude Puel

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Central Coast Mariners
4
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
1
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Celtic
Ross County
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/20  Draw: 23/10  Away: 29/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 10/3  Draw: 5/2  Away: 19/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Puel defends Redmond after red card

English Premier League
Read

Pochettino: We showed our character

English Premier League
Read

Nicol: Spurs play when Kane, Alli play

ESPN FC TV
Read

Redmond's red card changed game - Puel

Southampton PA Sport
Read

Spurs undo 10-man Southampton

The Match Nick Miller
Read

Eriksen pokes fun at Kane penalty

English Premier League
Read
SouthamptonSouthampton
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
1
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Southampton 1-4 Tottenham

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Dele Alli grabs his brace

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Son makes it three for Spurs

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Eriksen rips one off the crossbar

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Kane blasts PK over the bar

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Redmond sent off

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Kane puts Tottehman ahead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Dele Alli equalises for Spurs

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Van Dijk scores in 2nd minute

Premier League Highlights
Read

Pochettino: Southampton fans still love me

English Premier League Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Luis Enrique the best coach I've had - Romeu

Southampton Adriana Garcia
Read
Jay Rodriguez celebrates after scoring a goal for Southampton against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Puel wants Saints midfielders to shoot

Southampton PA Sport
Read
Jay Rodriguez celebrates after scoring a goal for Southampton against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Pochettino happy Saints' Rodriguez fit again

Tottenham Hotspur PA Sport
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Nathan Redmond's red card changed game against Tottenham - Claude Puel

After a promising start, Southampton conceded four goals and had a man sent off as Spurs poured it on in the second half.

Claude Puel felt Nathan Redmond's sending off was the pivotal moment of the match as Southampton surrendered the lead to lose 4-1 at home to Tottenham.

Winger Redmond was dismissed in the 57th minute at St Mary's after he was adjudged to have pulled back Dele Alli in the box, although Harry Kane missed the resulting penalty.

SouthamptonSouthampton
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
1
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Spurs were already 2-1 up at that point after Alli and Kane cancelled out Virgil van Dijk's early opener.

A calm finish from substitute Son Heung-min and Alli's second sealed victory in the final five minutes.

Saints boss Puel told Sky Sports 1: "After the red card, it finished the game. It was too difficult for us to win against 11.

"It's sad because the scenario is bad for us. I don't know if the red card is normal but it changed the philosophy of the game.

Virgil van Dijk had Southampton up after just 69 minutes on Wednesday.

"I didn't see the action but from the bench the two players were fighting for the ball. I think it's very hard to take a red card because this scenario changed the whole game for me.''

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino played down the quality of his side's display following the win over his former club.

"I don't believe it was one of our best performances [of the season],'' he said.

"It was a good result for us. I think we need to be critical because we cannot start the game the way that we started if we want to fight for the top four.

"We need to be more aggressive and more focused from the beginning.''

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.