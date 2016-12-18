Southampton's Claude Puel: 'I would like my midfielders to shoot'

Previous
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester United
Sunderland
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
Everton
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Swansea City
West Ham United
1
4
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Hull City
Manchester City
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday
0
1
FT
Game Details
Puel wants Saints midfielders to shoot

Southampton PA Sport
Pochettino happy Saints' Rodriguez fit again

Tottenham Hotspur PA Sport
Virgil van Dijk

Guardiola rules out January Van Dijk buy

Transfers Jonathan Smith
ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

2016/2017 Season

POS TEAM W D L PTS
7 Everton 7 5 6 26
8 Southampton 6 6 5 24
9 West Brom 6 5 7 23
Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk receives Man City shirt from Santa

The Toe Poke ESPN Staff
Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk eyes playing at 'the highest level'

Transfers PA Sport
Virgil van Dijk

Southampton will resist Van Dijk offers - Puel

Southampton PA Sport
Is Kane one of the best in the world?

English Premier League
Report cards: Every Premier League team

Premier League ESPN staff
Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk but Saints need a striker

Report Card: Southampton Alex Crook
Reaction to Ogden's 2016 Prem Best XI

ESPN FC TV
Boxing Day Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Fonte's career heating up

Premier League Richard Jolly
Virgil van Dijk

Man City open talks over £50m Van Dijk

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Premier League teams in need of transfer help

Premier League Mike Goodman
Prem: Top goals of Week 17

Premier League Highlights
Rodriguez fires Southampton up to seventh

Southampton Alex Crook
Wilfried Zaha celebrates after scoring Palace's second goal.

Transfer Rater: Zaha to Spurs, Van Dijk to Man City

Transfers Joel Bailey, Footballwhispers
Puel: This will give Rodriguez confidence

English Premier League
Bournemouth 1-3 Southampton

Premier League Highlights
Southampton's Claude Puel: 'I would like my midfielders to shoot'

Claude Puel is happy for Jay Rodriguez, whose brace powered Southampton past Bournemouth.

Southampton boss Claude Puel has called on his shot-shy midfielders to start chipping in with some goals.

Saints have scored just 17 times in 17 Premier League matches this season and recently lost six-goal top-scorer Charlie Austin to a long-term shoulder injury.

Fellow frontmen Nathan Redmond and Jay Rodriguez have hit three apiece and wingers Sofiane Boufal and Dusan Tadic have a goal each.

But of Puel's midfield men only James Ward-Prowse has troubled the scorers with his solitary strike rounding off a 3-0 win at West Ham in September.

SouthamptonSouthampton
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
So the Frenchman has been working with the likes of Oriol Romeu, Steven Davis and Pierre Hojbjerg in a bid to share the goalscoring burden around.

"I would like my midfielders to shoot also,'' said Puel. "This week in training we worked on these possibilities. Shoot, assist, control, good crosses.

"It's a shame to play every three days but we can give game time to all the players and they can make progress.

"I would like all my midfielders to score and make assists and bring more to our offensive play. They have all the technical qualities to make this progress.

"For me it's important all the players can score, not just the strikers. It's a mentality and it's important to make progress in this.''

Rodriguez's double in the 3-1 win at Bournemouth last weekend was a timely reminder of the talent which put him on the verge of England's World Cup squad before more than two years of injury problems.

Saints host Tottenham on Wednesday with Rodriguez again likely to lead the line in the absence of Austin.

"If he can continue with this confidence and score against Tottenham I will be happy,'' added Puel.

"It's important for Jay and also for the other players to try different things to surprise the opponents. For me it's an obligation to make dribbles, assists, to try something.

"With all these chances it's important to become clinical. I hope Jay will continue this work.''

Saints will be without midfielder Jordy Clasie, who faces 10 days on the sidelines with a groin problem, but Romeu is back after a ban.

