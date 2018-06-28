Previous
Mexico
Sweden
0
3
FT
Match 44
Game Details
Highlights
South Korea
Germany
2
0
FT
Match 43
Game Details
Highlights
Serbia
Brazil
0
2
LIVE 83'
Match 41
Game Details
Highlights
Switzerland
Costa Rica
1
1
LIVE 85'
Match 42
Game Details
Highlights
Japan
Poland
2:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 47
Game Details
Senegal
Colombia
2:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 48
Game Details
England
Belgium
6:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 45
Game Details
Panama
Tunisia
6:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 46
Game Details
Next

Highlights
 By Reuters
Son Heung-Min: South Korea win a 'dream', yet also disappointing to exit

El Tri fans vocalise their appreciation after South Korea helped Mexico to advance to the round of 16 by defeating Germany 2-0 in Kazan.

Son Heung-Min hailed South Korea's 2-0 victory over Germany on Wednesday as "a dream" as they eliminated Joachim Low's defending champions from the World Cup.

It was, though, a bittersweet success for the Koreans, who exited the tournament as well, despite becoming the first Asian side to defeat the Germans at a World Cup, as Sweden beat Mexico and both teams advanced.

"We beat the world champions and normally it's a dream and we can be proud of the team," Son said. "Of course it's disappointing because we lost in the group but I think I can be proud after this win and we can be proud of this win.

"We beat the world champions from the last World Cup and now I'm looking forward to the next World Cup."

The Koreans needed to record a victory over the Germans and see Mexico defeat Sweden to realise their slim hopes of advancing to the knockout phase.

Kim Young-Gwon gave the Koreans the lead in stoppage time with a close-range strike that was referred to the video assistant referee (VAR) before being confirmed.

Son doubled his side's advantage a few minutes later when Ju Se-Jong robbed Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer of possession near the halfway line before launching the ball forward for his team mate to score into an empty net.

With Sweden beating Mexico 3-0 in the other group game, the Koreans fell just short of reaching the last 16 for the first time since 2010.

"I'm a bit disappointed because we have a lot of good players and we couldn't show them in the next round, but we're looking forward to the next games," added Son, who had been reduced to tears after the loss to Mexico in their second match.

"This win is very big for the fans and for us, the players. We've done very well and we're happy and we deserved to win. During the game we were just concentrating on the game. We did very well. We didn't think about the other game, we were just focused on our game."

Son, who has emerged as a key player for Tottenham in the Premier League, stressed he would always play for the South Korean national team whenever he was called up, including at next January's Asian Cup finals in the United Arab Emirates.

"I will be there, if my country calls me I will be there and everywhere," he said. "I'm a very lucky guy to play for my country and I'm very happy and lucky to have this country."

