South Korea to feel pressure vs. 'European' Iran - Park Ji-Sung

Previous
Bayern Munich
Bayer Leverkusen
6:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/7  Draw: 9/2  Away: 9/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Metz
AS Monaco
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Valencia
Las Palmas
8:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Burton Albion
Birmingham City
ESPN3 6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Kasimpasa
Besiktas
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Portland Timbers
New York Red Bulls
2:00 AM UTC Aug 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Morelia
Pachuca
12:00 AM UTC Aug 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Park Ji Sung and Sir Alex Ferguson

Iran play 'like Europeans' - Park Ji-Sung

AFC World Cup Qualifying John Duerden
Read

Ki, Son called up for South Korea qualifiers

World Cup Qualifying - AFC
Read
Son Heung-Min receives medical treatment during South Korea's World Cup qualifying match against Qatar.

Son chosen for S Korea after Spurs cameo

AFC World Cup Qualifying John Duerden
Read

Ki could captain South Korea from sidelines

AFC World Cup Qualifying Michael Church
Read
Son Heung-min and Ki Sung-Yeung

Ki 'questionable' for Korea's WCQ vs. Iran

AFC World Cup Qualifying Michael Church
Read
Tottenham forward Son Heung Min

Son, Ki under World Cup fitness cloud

South Korea John Duerden
Read
Former Manchester United winger Park Ji Sung

Park Ji-sung eyes sports management career

South Korea PA Sport
Read
South Korea's Son Heung-Min receives medical treatment during the AFC World Cup qualifier between Qatar and South Korea at the Jassim Bin Hamad stadium in Doha, Qatar on June 13, 2017. (KARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images)

Son out for month after surgery on arm

World Cup Qualifying - AFC Dan Kilpatrick
Read

South Korea sack Stielike as manager

South Korea ESPN staff
Read

Spurs' Son set for surgery on broken arm

This is the nightlead ESPN staff
Read

Time right for Stielike's Korea change

Football Asia John Duerden
Read
Son Heung-Min receives medical treatment during South Korea's World Cup qualifying match against Qatar.

Son breaks arm for South Korea - report

World Cup Qualifying - AFC Dan Kilpatrick
Read
Honda of Japan tackled by Iraq

AFC WCQ: Qatar beat S. Korea; Japan draw

AFC World Cup Qualifying Michael Church
Read

Son levels South Korean scoring record

Tottenham Hotspur Associated Press
Read

N and S Korean women draw in Pyongyang

North Korea ESPN staff
Read
Iran striker Mehdi Taremi

AFC WCQ: Iran, South Korea, Australia win

World Cup Qualifiers John Duerden
Read
ChinaChina
South KoreaSouth Korea
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
China midfielder Feng Xiaoting

Lippi: Fatigue could hurt China's chances

World Cup Qualifying - AFC Michael Church
Read

Gangwon mix ski jumps, football in K-League

South Korea John Duerden
Read
South Korean forward Son Heung-min

Son suspended for South Korea's clash with China

South Korea Associated Press
Read
 By John Duerden
Share
Tweet
   

South Korea to feel pressure vs. 'European' Iran - Park Ji-Sung

Jason Dasey and John Wilkinson discuss Son Heung-Min and Ki Sung-Yeung's call-ups for South Korea and their race to be fit.
Jason Dasey and PJ Roberts break down Thailand's resilient 1-1 draw with the UAE in World Cup Qualifying.

Manchester United legend Park Ji-Sung has called upon South Korea fans to get behind their team against a "European" Iran in a vital 2018 AFC World Cup qualifier in Seoul on Aug. 31.

Coach Shin Tae-Yong called up English Premier League stars Son Heung-Min and Ki Sung-Yeung in his first squad on Monday. Games in the K-League have been cancelled on the weekend of Aug. 27 and 28 to give Shin more time with his players.

While Iran have already booked their spot in next year's tournament as they sit seven points clear at the top of Group A, the Koreans' grip on the second automatic qualification spot is tenuous.

Victory at Seoul World Cup Stadium will see Korea book a place at a ninth successive World Cup if Uzbekistan, a point behind in third, lose in China.

Otherwise, the Taeguk Warriors will travel to Uzbekistan for the final group game on Sep. 5, needing a result.

"In this situation, the players will feel heavy pressure," Park, who retired from the national team in 2011 after 100 appearances, told the Korea Football Association's official homepage on Thursday.

"But if they're national team players, they need to overcome the pressure and show their abilities."

A big crowd is expected in the capital for the visit of Iran. Fans have been disappointed by the team's performances of late. South Korea have lost three of the last four qualifiers.

Coach Shin, who led Seongnam Ilhwa Chunma to the 2010 AFC Champions League title, was appointed in July after the sacking of Uli Stielike.

Former Manchester United winger Park Ji Sung
Park Ji-Sung played seven seasons with Manchester United and earned 100 caps for South Korea.

"Football fans can criticise the national team, considering the results and performances that it showed, and the players are not free from this situation," Park added.

"However, I hope fans can cheer for our national team, and give them support at least in those two matches."

The Koreans have a poor record against Iran of late, losing their last four meetings. Park scored home and away against Team Melli in qualification for the 2010 World Cup, and acknowledged that the visitors are formidable opposition.

"Iran is in Asia, but the players' physiques are more like Europeans," the four-time English Premier League champion said. "They play rough and powerful football, so that's why opponents have a hard time."

Only the top two from the group progress automatically to the 2018 World Cup, with third place having to negotiate a play-off route.

John Duerden covers Asian football for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter: @JohnnyDuerden.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.