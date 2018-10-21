Kaizer Chiefs fans allowed at Moses Mabhida Stadium for Telkom Knockout quarterfinal

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) have announced the fixtures for the quarterfinals of the Telkom Knockout this weekend but may have scored an own-goal with their choice of venue for Sunday's clash between Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United.

The match will take place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium and should be the second fixture to be played behind closed doors by Chiefs as part of a punishment handed down by the PSL for fan misbehaviour in the Nedbank Cup semifinals last season.

However, the PSL is set to allow fans in and instead defer the punishment to Chiefs' home clash with Chippa United on November 10, a midweek league game, KweséESPN understands. League insiders say there was much discussion around the venue for the game, and the punishment that was in place.

But with Chiefs' normal home venue of the FNB Stadium unavailable due to a local marathon, and their second alternate -- the Mbombela Stadium -- also a 'home' venue for SuperSport United it was decided that their first alternate venue in Durban is the only viable option.

The decision to defer the punishment was hotly debated, but in the end agreed to by the league.

Chiefs played the first of their 'behind-closed-doors' home fixtures -- which have to be staged in Durban -- earlier this month and lost 1-0 to high-flying Polokwane City.

The rest of the Telkom Knockout quarterfinals see Orlando Pirates travel to the same Moses Mabhida Stadium to meet AmaZulu on Saturday evening for a 18h00 kick-off.

Before that Baroka FC host Mamelodi Sundowns at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane at 15h00, while the night kick-off sees Maritzburg United entertain Bidvest Wits at the Harry Gwala Stadium at 20h15.