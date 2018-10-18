Previous
By Nick Said
Cape Town City win as Sundowns keep within sight of PSL leaders

There were important wins on Saturday for Mamelodi Sundowns, Cape Town City and this season's surprise package Polokwane City as a breakaway group of likely title challengers emerges at the top of the Absa Premiership table.  

That will seemingly not include Kaizer Chiefs, who suffered another demoralising defeat, this time at the hands of their great rivals Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby.

Pirates move to within one point of league leaders Bidvest Wits, though they have played a game more, while Chiefs stay six points back having also featured in one extra match.       

Gaston Sirino scored the only goal as Sundowns defeated Chippa United 1-0 in Port Elizabeth to move to within six points of Wits, but with two games in hand.

The victory was more comfortable than the scoreline suggests, with Chippa unable to conjure much to trouble The Brazilians. Sundowns have now completed back-to-back victories for just the second time this season.

Polokwane City moved into third place in the table, three points back from Wits with a game in hand, after they claimed a 1-0 home success against Maritzburg United.

The only goal of the game was scored by Edgar Manaka just past the hour-mark, a second in as many matches for the midfielder.

The Polokwane side's successful season has been built on their stoic defence, with just five goals conceded in nine games, and another clean sheet on Saturday secured victory.

Cape Town City claimed just a second league win of the season when they gained revenge over AmaZulu with a 3-0 home victory, which followed their 2-0 away loss to the same opposition in the Telkom Knockout on Tuesday.

Taariq Fielies, Siphelele Mthembu and Thabo Nodada scored the goals in what was a comfortable success to ease the pressure on coach Benni McCarthy and secure a first league win since August 8.  

