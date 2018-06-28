The best free transfers available in the PSL

The transfer window only officially opens on July 1, but already there has been plenty of trading of players in South Africa's Premier Soccer League.

That includes players who have been confirmed on the 'release list' of their clubs and will be free agents at the start of next month, potentially providing a bargain for teams on the hunt for talent.

KweséESPN looks at 10 high-profile PSL stars who are available for nothing.

KEAGAN BUCHANAN

Last club: Kaizer Chiefs

Buchanan is an immensely talented midfielder whose career to date has been blighted by injury, both at Bloemfontein Celtic and more recently Kaizer Chiefs. He has managed just 38 league starts in the last five seasons, and just four in the last two at Chiefs, as the 27-year-old's enormous potential is laid to waste. If there is a club out there that can keep him fit, they will have a real gem on their hands. There are reports he is training with Maritzburg United.

TSEPO GUMEDE

Last club: Cape Town City

Gumede has left Cape Town City after coach Benni McCarthy could not guarantee him first team football, with the club admitting he was too good to sit on the bench. They have rather allowed the former Platinum Stars and Orlando Pirates defender to leave for free and find a new club. He is an accomplished centre-back who has three Bafana Bafana caps, and who was a key part of the City side that finished third in 2016/17, playing in 28 of their 20 league games.

DEON HOTTO

Last club: Bloemfontein Celtic

The Namibia international has pace and skill and has been a class act in the PSL, igniting plenty of interest when it became clear he might not renew his contract with Celtic this month. Free State Stars and Highlands Park have expressed interest, but there could well be some bigger fish that come in for the 27-year-old's services. He started every one of Celtic's matches last season as they narrowly missed out on the top eight.

TEFU MASHAMAITE

Last club: SuperSport United

Veteran defender Mashamaite was released by SuperSport at the end of last season, and it appears as though the 33-year-old wants to keep on playing. Mashamaite was for a while the best defender in the PSL and claimed the Player of the Year prize in 2014/15 as he led the team to the title. He left for Sweden after that, but a crippling knee injury meant an early return. He has played a bit-part role in the last two campaigns for Matsatsantsa. A fit Mashamaite, who has loads of national team experience, would be an asset to most PSL teams.

TSEPO MASILELA

Last club: Kaizer Chiefs

A left-back with 51 Bafana Bafana caps, Masilela was released by Chiefs at the end of the past season. At 33 he is coming to the end of his career, but with vast experience of having played in Israel and Spain's La Liga, it would be a shame if his career just fizzled out. He tweeted about new beginnings and a United States flag, and has been sending videos of himself in the gym in Miami, but it seems that for now a Major League Soccer move is off the table.

SIBUSISO MASINA

Last club: Cape Town City

Masina has bags of talent and has scored some spectacular goals down the years, but probably doesn't do it often enough and can prove a frustrating talent. It appears all too much for City coach Benni McCarthy, with the player released by the club, having been one of the original players who joined from the now defunct Mpumalanga Black Aces. He would be a good addition for a team that can get the best out of his obvious ability.

TENDAI NDORO

Last club: Ajax Cape Town

Ndoro was released by Ajax just six months into a two-year deal, perhaps bearing the brunt of their administrative mistake that saw them play him in contravention of FIFA regulations. He scored only one goal in eight appearances as well, and has also been embroiled in some domestic issues that still need to play out in the South African courts. No sooner had he been released though, than a number of clubs showed reported interest in his services, but at 33 he is not getting any younger.

LEHLOHONOLO NONYANE

Last club: Golden Arrows

A classy full-back whose release from Golden Arrows has come as something of a surprise. Nonyane has been a consistent performer since his PSL debut for Jomo Cosmos, and also later represented Mpumalanga Black Aces before refusing to move to Cape Town when the club was sold. He had his injury problems last season, which might have been a factor, but the 31-year-old would be a class addition for most sides.

JABULANI SHONGWE

Last club: Bidvest Wits

Although Shongwe spent last season on loan at Golden Arrows, he is actually a Bidvest Wits player, though after a falling out with coach Gavin Hunt, will be released next month. He is already training with Maritzburg United and could well join them as an experienced addition to their midfield. Shongwe is an accomplished Bafana Bafana international who was developed through the Sundowns system, and at 28 should have a few more good seasons in him.

MARC VAN HEERDEN

Last club: Orlando Pirates

Left-back Van Heerden has been released by Orlando Pirates after an injury-plagued season, and the arrival of Paseka Mako from Chippa United as competition. The Bafana international has arguably the best left-foot in the PSL and is an excellent set-piece taker. There are reports he is on trial at AmaZulu, where he spent eight seasons before leaving for Chippa United in 2016.