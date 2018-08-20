Baxter names France-based trio in squad for Libya qualifier

South Africa coach Stuart Baxter has included the France-based trio of Bongani Zungu, Keagan Dolly and Lebo Mothiba in his squad for the Afcon qualifier at home to Libya in Durban on September 8.

The trio are part of a squad that features few surprises, bar perhaps the exclusion of experienced midfielder Andile Jali, who has been used sparingly by Mamelodi Mamelodi Sundowns this season.

Mothiba, who has been in excellent form for Ligue 1 Lille in recent weeks, could be asked to lead the line after scoring in his first two internationals against Angola and Zambia in March.

Other overseas-based players included are Royale Union Saint-Gilloise forward Percy Tau and midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo who plays for Brentford in the English Championship.

There is no sign though of Swiss junior international Joel Untersee, who plays in Serie A with Empoli, after he was reportedly keen on featuring for the national side.

There is also a call-up for young SuperSport United midfielder Teboho Mokoena, who previously played under Baxter at the club.

The fixture against Libya is an important one as it could go a long way to ensuring South Africa finish in the top two in the pool and qualify for the expanded Afcon tournament in Cameroon next June.

This after they opened their campaign with a 2-0 away victory against Nigeria, and with expected twin successes home and away to Seychelles in October to come.

A win against the Libyans would make it very difficult for the latter to qualify with a resurgent Nigeria likely to take maximum points from them.

South Africa squad

Goalkeepers: Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs), Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Darren Keet (BidVest Wits).

Defenders: Ramahlwe Mphahlele (Kaizer Chiefs), Motjeka Madisha (Mamelodi Sundowns), Siyanda Xulu (Maritzburg United), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Thulani Hlatshwayo, Sifiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi (all BidVest Wits).

Midfielders: Dean Furman, Teboho Mokoena (both SuperSport United), Siphesihle Ndlovu (Maritzburg United), Hlompho Kekana, Sibusiso Vilakazi (both Mamelodi Sundowns), Bongani Zungu (Amiens, France), Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford, England).

Strikers: Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Keagan Dolly (Montpellier, France), Percy Tau (Royal Union St Gilloise, Belgium), Lebo Mothiba (Lille, France), Bradley Grobler (SuperSport United).