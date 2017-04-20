Previous
Barcelona
Juventus
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Home: 9/20  Draw: 17/4  Away: 23/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AS Monaco
Borussia Dortmund
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
Home: 11/5  Draw: 16/5  Away: 11/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
New England Revolution
San Jose Earthquakes
11:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/4  Draw: 5/2  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Guadalajara
Morelia
2:06 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Estudiantes La Plata
Atlético Nacional
10:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Zamora
Deportes Iquique
12:00 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Independiente Santa Fe
Santos FC
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Libertad
Atlético MG
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Next

Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life by FIFA after being found guilty of influencing the result of a World Cup qualifying match.

Messi record goal vs US 160621

Gabon's coach head Jorge Costa makes a point from the sideline during their African Cup of Nations Group A soccer match against Equatorial Guinea in Bata, Equatorial Guinea, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015.

Neymar

By Shifaan Ryklief
Bloemfontein Celtic coach Luc Eymael to appeal DRC ruling

Following a complaint lodged with the PSL Dispute Resolution Chamber, Bloemfontein Celtic coach Luc Eymael was ordered to return to his former club Polokwane City.

Last month, Eymael handed in his resignation and joined Celtic in less than 24 hours on a two-and-a-half year contract.

The DRC ruled in favour of Polokwane City, however, reports suggest Eymael will fight the ruling and lodge an appeal of his own.

Earlier this month, the Belgian guided Celtic to a 1-0 win against his former club -- which ended up in a scuffle on the sidelines with Polokwane City officials.

Since taking charge of Siwelele, Eymael has lost just one in six games. Celtic occupy position 13 on the PSL table and Eymael has done enough to help them avoid the relegation zone.

