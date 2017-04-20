Bloemfontein Celtic coach Luc Eymael to appeal DRC ruling

Following a complaint lodged with the PSL Dispute Resolution Chamber, Bloemfontein Celtic coach Luc Eymael was ordered to return to his former club Polokwane City.

Last month, Eymael handed in his resignation and joined Celtic in less than 24 hours on a two-and-a-half year contract.

The DRC ruled in favour of Polokwane City, however, reports suggest Eymael will fight the ruling and lodge an appeal of his own.

Earlier this month, the Belgian guided Celtic to a 1-0 win against his former club -- which ended up in a scuffle on the sidelines with Polokwane City officials.

Since taking charge of Siwelele, Eymael has lost just one in six games. Celtic occupy position 13 on the PSL table and Eymael has done enough to help them avoid the relegation zone.