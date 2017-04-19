Rakhale and Qalinge to return for Orlando Pirates against Bloemfontein Celtic

Orlando Pirates coach Kjell Jonevret confirmed that Thabo Rakhale and Thabo Qalinge could make their return for the Buccaneers against Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday.

The duo have been out of action since the start of the year due to knee injuries.

Rakhale was out due to a meniscal cyst and chronic hamstring, while Qalinge underwent a plasma replacement procedure.

The midfield maestros returned to training last month and Jonevret told Kickoff.com they could be ready for the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal against Bloemfontein Celtic.

"They are close now," said Jonevret. "Hopefully we will have a friendly game this week so that I can see them in 90 minutes.

"But everybody is now back in training," he said.

At the weekend, ninth placed Orlando Pirates played to a goalless draw against a struggling Highlands Park side who face relegation.

The Buccaneers have won just one of their last 14 league appearances and the return of Rakhale and Qalinge could help turn things around.