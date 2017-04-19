Rakhale and Qalinge to return for Orlando Pirates against Bloemfontein Celtic

Previous
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Leicester City
Atletico Madrid
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Home: 7/2  Draw: 11/4  Away: 17/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Metz
Paris Saint-Germain
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 16/1  Draw: 15/2  Away: 1/7 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bolton Wanderers
Bury
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Lanús
Zulia
12:00 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sporting Cristal
The Strongest
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chapecoense AF
Nacional
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Rakhale and Qalinge to return for Pirates against Celtic

PSL Shifaan Ryklief
Read

South Africa's toil over Baxter move

Football Africa Mark Gleeson
Read

5 Great Kaizer Chiefs v Sundowns clashes

Premier Soccer League KweséESPN staff
Read
Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life by FIFA after being found guilty of influencing the result of a World Cup qualifying match.

Referee banned for influencing WCQ result

World Cup Qualifying - CAF PA Sport
Read
The 2015 African Nations' Cup final could very well be moved from Morocco to the venue that hosted the 2010 World Cup final, Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg.

South Africa's Jordaan withdraws from FIFA Council election

Blog - FIFA Associated Press
Read

South Africa coach Mashaba fired after rant

South Africa Associated Press
Read

FIFA impose life bans on former football officials

Blog - Football Africa PA Sport
Read
Messi record goal vs US 160621

Messi, Neymar left off Puskas goal shortlist

Blog - FIFA ESPN staff
Read
Messi record goal vs US 160621

Messi's goal vs. U.S., Neymar up for Puskas

Blog - FIFA ESPN staff
Read

Friendlies: Spain fight back to hold England

International Friendly ESPN staff
Read

South Africa coach banned for ranting at critics

South Africa Associated Press
Read

South Africa suspend coach Mashaba for game

South Africa PA Sport
Read

CAF: Moses, Mikel score as Nigeria win

World Cup Qualifying - CAF ESPN staff
Read
Gabon's coach head Jorge Costa makes a point from the sideline during their African Cup of Nations Group A soccer match against Equatorial Guinea in Bata, Equatorial Guinea, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015.

Manager turnover in Africa continues

Football Africa Mark Gleeson
Read

Ex-South Africa captain suffers heart attack

South Africa Associated Press
Read

CAF: Ivory Coast, DR Congo open with wins

World Cup Qualifying - CAF PA Sport
Read

FIFA wants 3 banned in S African fixing case

Blog - FIFA Associated Press
Read
Neymar

2016 Olympics men's football preview

Olympics ESPN staff
Read

2016 Olympics men's football full squad lists

Olympics ESPN staff
Read
Nigeria celebrate

Algeria, Cameroon, Nigeria drawn together

World Cup Qualifying - CAF Associated Press
Read
By Shifaan Ryklief
Share
Tweet
   

Rakhale and Qalinge to return for Orlando Pirates against Bloemfontein Celtic

Orlando Pirates coach Kjell Jonevret confirmed that Thabo Rakhale and Thabo Qalinge could make their return for the Buccaneers against Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday.

The duo have been out of action since the start of the year due to knee injuries.

Rakhale was out due to a meniscal cyst and chronic hamstring, while Qalinge underwent a plasma replacement procedure.

The midfield maestros returned to training last month and Jonevret told Kickoff.com they could be ready for the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal against Bloemfontein Celtic.

"They are close now," said Jonevret. "Hopefully we will have a friendly game this week so that I can see them in 90 minutes.

"But everybody is now back in training," he said.

At the weekend, ninth placed Orlando Pirates played to a goalless draw against a struggling Highlands Park side who face relegation.

The Buccaneers have won just one of their last 14 league appearances and the return of Rakhale and Qalinge could help turn things around.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.