South Africa coach Ephraim Shakes Mashaba fired after rant at critics

Ephraim Shakes Mashaba was South Africa coach since 2014.

The coach of South Africa's national team has been fired following a disciplinary hearing into his comments after a World Cup qualifier last month.

Shakes Mashaba was suspended after a television camera caught him ranting at his critics, while reports claimed he also insulted the head of the country's soccer federation after a 2-1 win against Senegal on Nov. 12.

At a hearing that took place over five days this month, Mashaba was found guilty of three charges -- gross misconduct/professional misconduct, gross insubordination/professional misconduct, and violation of the federation's communications policy -- and was released with immediate effect on Thursday.

Dennis Mumble, chief executive of the South African Football Association, said: "It is regrettable that we had to face the events of the past month at a time when the national team is experiencing a resurgence in its quest to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

"We shall immediately institute a search for a new Head Coach familiar with African football competition who will be expected to continue the quest to qualify for the world's apex football competition.

"We ask all supporters to continue to support Bafana Bafana."

The victory against Senegal left South Africa second in Group D on goal difference. Only the group winners will qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

South Africa failed to qualify for the African Nations Cup in Gabon next month.