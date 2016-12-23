Tampines Rovers could face Carlos Tevez in AFC Champions League

Jason Dasey and Tampines Rovers striker Fazrul Nawaz discuss the impact Carlos Tevez and Oscar can have on Asian football.

Singapore side Tampines Rovers face a potential meeting with Carlos Tevez and Shanghai Shenhua next month in the playoff round of the 2017 AFC Champions League (ACL) after the Argentine striker's move to the Chinese Super League.

Tevez linked up with the Shanghai giants last week from Boca Juniors in a two-year deal worth a reported £32.5 million.

It means that if Tampines can win January's preliminary round ties against Global FC of the Philippines and Australia's Brisbane Roar, they will play Shanghai Shenhua in China on Feb. 8.

Tampines earned their place in the qualifiers for Asia's top club competition after finishing second in the 2016 S.League.

2016 champions Albirex Niigata (S), of Japan, weren't eligible for the ACL because they are a foreign side playing in a Singapore competition.

Tevez will join team in Okinawa for pre-season training in Jan. The first match will be ACL qualification match on Feb 8.

Tampines and Singapore striker Fazrul Nawaz says the arrival of former Premier League stars like Tevez and Oscar in China is welcomed by the region's top players. Oscar's move from Chelsea to Shenhua's city rivals, Shanghai Shenhua in a £60 million deal was announced on Dec. 23.

"It's definitely good for Asian football," Fazrul told ESPN FC. "All can say is 'WOW' to China. They've invested a lot in these kinds of players.

"It would be a boost for us to face up to them. To see them coming to Asia to play, we'll be motivated if we get the chance to play against them."

Fazrul is recovering from major knee surgery, and won't be fit for Tampines' upcoming games against Global FC on Jan. 24 and Brisbane Roar on Jan. 31, or a potential meeting with Tevez.

But other national stars like Hafiz Sujad, Izwan Mahbud and Fahrudin Mustafic are likely to be involved in the qualifying matches, all played away from home.

Tampines failed to advance to the 2016 ACL after falling at the first hurdle, losing to Mohun Bagan 3-1 in India on Jan. 27. They were knocked out of the AFC Cup in the quarterfinals by India's Bengaluru FC on Sept. 21.

Tampines Rovers failed to win any silverware in 2016, and lost at the first hurdle in the ACL.

With Gus Poyet as coach and Tevez linking up with Demba Ba and Fredy Guarin for the 2017 season, Shanghai Shenhua will be hot favourites to qualify for Group E of the 2017 ACL, which also features Japanese giants Kashima Antlers and Thailand champions Muangthong United.

Farzul added that he believed that the Chinese national team would eventually benefit from the influx of South American and European talent, despite their disappointing recent performances.

"I think the local players for the China teams will look up to these players," said Fazrul. "I believe China will come up again, sooner or later."

The group stages of the ACL begin on Feb. 20, with the 2017 final scheduled over two legs on Nov. 18 and 25.

