ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Watford
Tottenham Hotspur
1
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Arsenal
Crystal Palace
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Western Sydney Wanderers
Perth Glory
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Manchester City
Burnley
3:00 PM UTC
Jan 2, 2017
Game Details
Home: 1/6
Draw: 7/1
Away: 20/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sunderland
Liverpool
3:00 PM UTC
Jan 2, 2017
Game Details
Home: 17/2
Draw: 9/2
Away: 7/20
Odds from bet365
bet365
West Ham United
Manchester United
5:15 PM UTC
Jan 2, 2017
Game Details
Home: 5/1
Draw: 3/1
Away: 13/20
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Videos
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
Latest
ESPN FC TV
Kick
Ronaldo vs. Messi
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
World Cup
World Cup
Men In Blazers
Last Call
I Scored A Goal
30 For 30
Inside: USMNT
Now Playing
Are Albirex Niigata unstoppable?
Singapore S-League
33 minutes ago
Related Videos
Pennant falls short in S.League stint
Singapore S-League
Nov 1, 2016
Read
Will Albirex complete trophy quartet?
Singapore S-League
Oct 26, 2016
Read
Tampines advance to Singapore Cup final
Tampines Rovers
Aug 24, 2016
Read
Singapore Cup: Tampines to see off Ceres?
Tampines Rovers
Aug 22, 2016
Read
Mahbud heroics keep Rovers in title fight
Singapore S-League
Aug 21, 2016
Read
Fahrudin: Our goal is the Singapore Cup final
Tampines Rovers
Aug 21, 2016
Read
Albirex continue title chase vs Balestier
Singapore S-League
Aug 16, 2016
Read
American connection at Tampines Rovers
Singapore S-League
Aug 16, 2016
Read
Schooling's effect on Singapore football
Singapore S-League
Aug 16, 2016
Read
Singapore-based Pennant: England must attack
Singapore S-League
Jul 17, 2016
Read
S.League: Tampines hammer Young Lions
Singapore S-League
Jun 14, 2016
Read
Life at Tampines: Pennant's first three months
Singapore S-League
May 2, 2016
Read
S.League: Tampines face Warriors
Singapore S-League
Apr 27, 2016
Read
S.League: Home United vs. Hougang
Singapore S-League
Apr 27, 2016
Read
Pennant poised for S.League debut
Singapore S-League
Feb 9, 2016
Read
Young Lions secure Garena sponsorship
Singapore S-League
Feb 2, 2016
Read
Pennant: Spotlight will be on me now
Singapore S-League
Jan 19, 2016
Read
Pennant joins Tampines Rovers
Singapore S-League
Jan 18, 2016
Read
Ex-Liverpool winger Pennant impresses in S.League trial
Singapore S-League
Jan 10, 2016
Read
Rovers impress, advantage Niigata in Singapore
Singapore S-League
Oct 6, 2015
Read