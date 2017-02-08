Previous
 By Michael Church
Oscar predicting better from Shanghai SIPG after win over Sukhothai

Oscar scored his first competitive goal on Chinese soil as Shanghai SIPG ended Sukhothai's AFC CL dream.
The FC crew answer your tweets on Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez, Sevilla and their pick for Best Picture at the Oscars.
FC's Jason Dasey and PJ Roberts delve into Oscar's comments saying the CSL will one day be as great as the Premier League.

Oscar opened the scoring as the Brazilian made a winning start to life with Shanghai SIPG on Tuesday evening, with the Chinese Super League side booking their place in the group stage of the Asian Champions League courtesy of a 3-0 win over Sukhothai from Thailand.

The former Chelsea man, who joined SIPG for an Asian transfer record fee of €60 million in December, gave his side the lead in the 34th minute when he slotted the ball home following an incisive run and pass from midfielder Odil Ahmediov.

Elkeson, a winner of the Asian Champions League with Guangzhou Evergrande in 2013 and 2015, added a second five minutes later with a back heel before the Brazilian's shot was turned into his own goal by Kiattisak Toopkhuntod 13 minutes into the second half to seal a comfortable win for Andre Villas-Boas' team.

"We got the win we needed today, it was important to win to go the group stage," Oscar said after making his debut for his new employers.

"I think today we played just one good game. Of course we can play better because this is the first game of the season for me and the team. We can play better in the next games."

Victory means SIPG will play in the group stage of the Asian Champions League as they attempt to build on their run to the quarterfinals of the competition last season under former manager Sven Goran Eriksson.

"In the second half we were better than in the first," said Villas-Boas, who was leading the team in his first game as head coach. "In the first 45 minutes we were too nervous and committed too many fouls. The goal brought us into a real match situation.

"Overall we need to improve our first half performance. Luckily we won and we qualify for the group stage. It is a very competitive group with a challenging schedule, but we will do our best."

SIPG will open their campaign against South Korea's FC Seoul on Feb. 21 before meeting two former winners of the competition, Western Sydney Wanderers from Australia and Japan's Urawa Reds in one of the toughest draws in the group stages of the competition.

Michael Church has written about Asian football for more than 20 years and mainly covers the Chinese game for ESPN FC. Twitter: @michaelrgchurch

