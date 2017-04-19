Sevilla take appeal to tribunal as partial ground closure upheld by RFEF

The punishment was imposed after incidents in a 2-1 win over Real at the Sanchez Pizjuan.

The appeals committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has upheld a partial stadium imposed on Sevilla.

Sevilla were punished after a section of their fans directed obscene chants at Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, a former Sevilla player, during a Copa del Rey draw at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in January.

The club confirmed that they would ake their appeal against the punishment to the Spanish government's sporting tribunal.

A statement said: "The appeals committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation has dismissed the appeal filed by Sevilla to avoid the closure of their N11 and N12 sectors of the Gol Norte stands.

"Sevilla FC will now appeal to the tribunal to avoid the ban."

The club also said they would ask for the ban to be temporarily put on hold as they continue with the appeal process so it is not served at Friday's home game against Granada.

Sevilla were punished with a partial stadium ban after similar incidents in the La Liga home win over Real Madrid, also in January, and are awaiting the outcome of an appeal.

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.