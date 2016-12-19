Sevilla's Jorge Sampaoli has a plan for Real Madrid in Copa del Rey

Jorge Sampaoli's side are currently third in La Liga.

Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli has said he has a plan to "control the game" and limit the contribution of Real Madrid's big-name attackers in Wednesday evening's Copa del Rey round-of-16 first leg at the Bernabeu.

La Liga leaders Madrid kick off their 2017 on a club-record run of 37 matches unbeaten, having spent the winter break enjoying their new status as world champions following victory at December's Club World Cup in Japan.

Sevilla travel to the Bernabeu in impressive form themselves, with the club third in the Liga table, qualified for the Champions League round of 16 and having won their final three games of last year by an aggregate score of 17-2.

Jorge Sampaoli nos recibe en su casa: "Nuestra idea es meter al Madrid en su campo" #LaPortada https://t.co/Ef2cwn0QId #FelizMartes - MARCA (@marca) January 3, 2017

Argentine coach Sampaoli said that the aim against Los Blancos would be to press their opponents and not allow Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates to do damage on the counter-attack.

"Our idea is to push Madrid back into their own half," Sampaoli said. "If the game takes place in our area, we will suffer with their forwards, who are 'cracks.' The objective is to press high, to stop them playing out from the back, and have more possession than them, to have the ball. If we can control the game and win the ball back quickly, they will have less counter-attacks."

Stopping playmaker Luka Modric was key to disrupting Madrid's rhythm, Sampaoli said.

Craig Burley delves into Zinedine Zidane's first year in charge of Real Madrid and the challenges he may face ahead.

"[Modric] is unique for his dynamism, the way he gets forward, and the way he starts the play," he said. "If he and [Toni] Kroos manage the game, it will be dangerous for us."

Asked if Madrid's results so far this season has been more impressive than their performances, Sampaoli said Zinedine Zidane's team had not been lucky to remain unbeaten since last April.

"Maybe they are not as convincing in their play sometimes, but their superstars are decisive," he said. "A run of 37 games unbeaten is not down to luck. The team know clearly how to play.

"The draw was a blow. I would have preferred to avoid them. It is like a Champions League final ... but in the Copa del Rey. They have not lost a game in a long time, are playing with great consistency. They will be games with huge physical and mental demands. To go through is a dream, a possibility, although difficult, almost impossible if you look back at history."

Asked to compare Madrid's talisman Ronaldo to Barcelona's Lionel Messi, Sampaoli came down in favour of his fellow countryman.

"Cristiano is a great player, above all in the last third of the pitch," he said. "A decisive footballer. His only problem is that, at his peak, he has coincided with Messi, who is the best of all time, or almost."

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan