Serbia no match for 'powerhouse in modern football' Brazil - Mladen Krstajic

Mexico
Sweden
0
3
FT
Match 44
Game Details
Highlights
South Korea
Germany
2
0
FT
Match 43
Game Details
Highlights
Serbia
Brazil
0
2
FT
Match 41
Game Details
Highlights
Switzerland
Costa Rica
2
2
FT
Match 42
Game Details
Highlights
Japan
Poland
2:00 PM UTC
Match 47
Game Details
Senegal
Colombia
2:00 PM UTC
Match 48
Game Details
England
Belgium
6:00 PM UTC
Match 45
Game Details
Panama
Tunisia
6:00 PM UTC
Match 46
Game Details
'Powerhouse' Brazil too much - Serbia boss

Serbia Reuters
Brazil kicked up their collective game several notches in defeating Serbia as their road to a sixth World Cup looked clear from here.

Brazil show why they're World Cup front-runners

World Cup 2018 Gabrielle Marcotti
Burley: Coutinho playing like Brazil's leader, not Neymar

ESPN FC TV
Brazil let the ball do the work to top Group E

FIFA World Cup
How impressive were Brazil against Serbia?

FIFA World Cup
Brazil power through to round of 16

FIFA World Cup
Brazil attack begins to click in breezing past Serbia

World Cup Nick Ames
SerbiaSerbia
BrazilBrazil
0
2
FT
Match 41
Game Details
Highlights

Serbia 0-2 Brazil: Brazil cruise into knockout stages

Highlights
Thiago Silva headers in Brazil's second

FIFA World Cup
Paulinho lobs Stojkovic to put Brazil ahead

FIFA World Cup
Mourinho: Matic needs a holiday

FIFA World Cup
Germany fans pose for a photo ahead of Germany's World Cup group-stage match against Sweden.

LIVE: Brazil need a point; Germany crash out

FIFA World Cup ESPN
Watch the 2018 FIFA Word Cup live

FIFA World Cup
Do Serbia have what it takes to upset Brazil?

ESPN FC TV
World Cup Predictor: Brazil & Germany on the edge

FIFA World Cup
Xherdan Shaqiri's last-gasp winner for Switzerland over Serbia has thrown Group E wide open.

Shaqiri, Xhaka fined for celebrations vs. Serbia

Switzerland Associated Press
Serbia claim biased officiating in Switzerland loss

Serbia Associated Press
Xherdan Shaqiri's last-gasp winner for Switzerland over Serbia has thrown Group E wide open.

FIFA opens disciplinary case vs. Shaqiri, Xhaka

FIFA World Cup ESPN
Extra Time: Messi vs. Ronaldo, Neymar's antics and more

ESPN FC TV
Serbia no match for 'powerhouse in modern football' Brazil - Mladen Krstajic

With a hand in at least one goal in each group stage game, the ESPN FC team point to Philippe Coutinho as Brazil's leader on and off the pitch so far in Russia.

MOSCOW, June 27 (Reuters) - Serbia coach Mladen Krstajic acknowledged his team were no match for "powerhouse in modern football" Brazil as they exited the World Cup following a 2-0 defeat.

A heartbreaking loss in their previous match against Switzerland in a Group E clash on Friday left the Serbs needing to beat the five-time champions on Wednesday to be sure of qualifying ahead of the Swiss. But goals from Paulinho and Thiago Silva were the price for their bold efforts of pushing forward on the attack.

"We were on the front foot in the first half except for the moment when Brazil scored," Krstajic told reporters. "It is those moments when players' individual qualities come through.

"We went out to win against a powerhouse in modern football and we came up short. I congratulate my players for their brave efforts, their attitude to the badge and the jersey.

"We pressed high and in the second half we tried to take risks ... But it's very difficult to play such an open game against such a football powerhouse like Brazil.

"That's how it goes in football. We have to up our game. We took more risks in the second half. We had our chances but we were punished," Krstajic added.

Serbia did indeed have their moments and put Brazil under concerted pressure before Silva's strike from a Neymar corner after 68 minutes put the result beyond them and freed the Brazilians up to dazzle and tease with their possession.

But Brazil's defence had rarely in truth looked more than mildly troubled, a fact Krstajic acknowledged

"When you're defending, you have to be disciplined," he said. "And this just shows how powerful Brazil really is."

While Brazil go on to be -- again -- one of the favourites for the World Cup in Russia, Serbia head home from their first major international tournament since the 2010 World Cup.

"The players gave their all," said Krstajic, a former international defender who was promoted to coach from assistant when Slavoljub Muslin was sacked last October after leading the side to qualification for Russia.

"We came to the World Cup to show our true colours after eight years of missing out on major tournaments," he said.

"We can be very satisfied with our performance," he went on, highlighting the toll taken on his players by heavy schedules for their clubs over the preceding season.

The turning-point of their campaign, however, after an opening 1-0 win over Costa Rica was the 2-1 defeat by the Swiss after leading before conceding a winner in the last minute to Xherdan Shaqiri.

"We knew they were a tough opponent," Krstajic said. "What happened happened. We lost 2-1. That's life."

