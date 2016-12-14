Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
0
0
LIVE 8'
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Villarreal
3
1
FT
Leg 1
Real Madrid
Sevilla FC
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
AD Alcorcon
Cordoba
0
0
FT
Leg 1
Tunisia
Uganda
2
0
FT
Morocco
Burkina Faso
4:00 PM UTC
Serbia 'a lawless environment' - FIFPro

Serbia Associated Press
FIFA headquarters

FIFA fines Latin American nations for chant

Blog - FIFA ESPN staff
Bruce Arena

U.S. sets Serbia friendly for Arena's return

United States Associated Press
Friendlies: Spain fight back to hold England

International Friendly ESPN staff
Coleman philosophical as Wales drop points

Wales PA Sport
WalesWales
SerbiaSerbia
1
1
FT
Ledley resents taking only one point

World Cup Qualifying - UEFA
Are Wales too reliant on Gareth Bale?

World Cup Qualifying - UEFA
Wales 1-1 Serbia

World Cup Qualifying - UEFA
WCQ: Mitrovic pulls Serbia level

World Cup Qualifying - UEFA
WCQ: Bale puts Wales ahead

World Cup Qualifying - UEFA
Cristiano Ronaldo made short work of Andorra on Friday.

Ronaldo chases record; Group D deciders

World Cup Qualifying W2W4 Miguel Delaney
Croatia celebrate

FIFA fines Croatia for anti-Serbia chants by fans

World Cup Qualifying - UEFA Associated Press
SerbiaSerbia
AustriaAustria
3
2
FT
MoldovaMoldova
SerbiaSerbia
0
3
FT
Game Details
Serbia get CAS date to challenge Kosovo

World Cup Qualifying - UEFA Associated Press
FIFA won't let Spain's Bojan play for Serbia

World Cup Qualifying - UEFA Associated Press and ESPN staff
The Republic of Ireland snatched a late draw from Serbia on Monday.

O'Neill hails resilient Ireland after fight back

Republic of Ireland PA Sport
SerbiaSerbia
Republic of IrelandRepublic of Ireland
2
2
FT
Game Details
Questions for Serbia, Croatia, Kosovo

World Cup Qualifying Sasa Ibrulj
 By Associated Press
FIFPro warns players against signing for Serbian clubs

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands -- The world soccer players' union has warned against signing contracts with Serbian clubs in the forthcoming transfer window, calling the Balkan country "a lawless environment."

FIFPro says its 2016 global survey found 68 percent of all players in Serbia have their salaries delayed, and 89 percent of those who moved to their clubs for a fee "were pressured into the transfer."

Now, according to FIFPro, things are getting even worse.

It says Serbia's football association removed player representatives from a body that deals with their disputes with the clubs, and appointed officials linked to major local teams to its top two positions in their place.

FIFPro general secretary Theo van Seggelen called it "a flagrant violation of the fundamental rights of the professional football players" and asked the association to revoke the decision.

