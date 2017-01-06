Previous
 By Nicolas Anil
Zainal Abidin Hassan pleads with troubled Selangor to release him

Selangor coach Zainal Abidin
Zainal Abidin Hassan was sacked by Selangor in August, having replaced former teammate Mehmet Durakovic as coach.

The Football Coaches Association Malaysia (FCAM) are ready to intervene and help former Selangor boss Zainal Abidin Hassan, who cannot move on, despite being sacked by the Red Giants five months ago.

Zainal was given the boot following Selangor's 1-0 loss to Kedah in the Malaysia Super League in August, but he has yet to receive an official letter from the team stating his services has been terminated.

"We can take this matter to FAM. But we will wait for the decision from Zainal, and also Selangor," FCAM secretary Dali Wahid told Berita Harian.

"We are disappointed with what has happened. It should be settled according to the terms of the contract."

Adding to the former national striker's misery is that he has yet to receive compensation for his short-lived tenure, which was to run until November this year.

ESPN FC's Jason Dasey and PJ Roberts preview the upcoming MSL season, and highlight Puskas award finalist Faiz Subri
Jason Dasey and Singapore international Fazrul Nawaz dive into Ken Ilso's move to Kedah and his potential in Malaysia.

Zainal called a media conference on Wednesday to highlight his troubles, and urged his former employers to be professional.

"I accept the sack, but the management had promised to compensate the remainder of my salary as agreed in the contract," said Zainal, as reported by Utusan Online.

The former Pahang head coach also revealed that he was informed of his sacking via text message from president Datuk Seri Azman Ali, conveyed through assistant manager Noor Hisham Ghouth.

Despite failing to settle Zainal's salary and being without financial backing for the 2017 MSL, Selangor have managed to beef up their squad for the new campaign.

P. Maniam has replaced interim K. Gunalan as head coach, while the club have re-signed Liberian hitman Francis Forkey Doe and Nigerian-born defender Ugo Ukah.

Linked linked with a return back to the team, Zainal was understood intent on seeing out his contract and conserving their resources.

Before Zainal took over in January 2016, Selangor clinched a record 33rd Malaysia Cup the previous month under Australian Mehmet Durakovic, who also guided them to a runners up finish in the 2015 MSL.

Nicolas Anil is a former Malay Mail and Goal.com Malaysia editor/writer who appears on BFM Radio as a football analyst. Twitter: @nicolas_anil.

