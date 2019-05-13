Previous
New York Red Bulls
Vancouver Whitecaps
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Seattle Sounders defender Chad Marshall is retiring from Major League Soccer after a 16-year career.

Sounders' Marshall retires, says 'it's been a blast'

Seattle Sounders FC ESPN
Read

Ale's MLS Power Rankings

Major League Soccer
Read

MLS Power Rankings: LAFC remain top, but Wondo is the king

Major League Soccer Jason Davis
Read
Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia Union
Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FC
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Goalless stalemate in Philly

Major League Soccer
Read

Seattle Sounders' Jordan Morris injures hamstring as Gold Cup looms

Major League Soccer ESPN
Read

Sounders extend Orlando's losing streak to 3

MLS Highlights
Read
Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FC
Orlando City SCOrlando City SC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Ruidíaz finishes off Sounders team goal

Highlights
Read

30 MLS goals in 90 seconds

MLS Highlights
Read

MLS Power Rankings: LAFC, Seattle remain on top, but tough times for Colorado continue

Major League Soccer Jason Davis
Read
Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FC
Houston DynamoHouston Dynamo
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Roldan's long-range strike seals Sounders win

Highlights
Read

Roldan scores another stunner for Seattle

Major League Soccer
Read
Minnesota United FCMinnesota United FC
Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FC
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Roldan scorcher not enough to beat Minnesota

MLS Highlights
Read

Cristian Roldan equalizes in spectacular fashion

Major League Soccer
Read

Ike Opara grabs the lead for Minnesota over Seattle

Major League Soccer
Read
Cristian Roldan is sent off after his scuffle during the Seattle Sounders' MLS match against LAFC.

MLS rescinds red card for Sounders' Roldan

Seattle Sounders FC Associated Press
Read
DeAndre Yedlin celebrates after scoring in Newcastle's Premier League match at Manchester City.

FIFA deny Yedlin's youth club transfer compensation

Major League Soccer Jeff Carlisle
Read
By ESPN
Share
Tweet
   

Sounders' Marshall retires, says 'it's been a blast'

Three-time MLS Defender of the Year Chad Marshall has announced his retirement due to injury, bringing an end to a 16-year career that included stints with the Columbus Crew and Seattle Sounders.

Marshall announced his decision on Wednesday after missing Seattle's last two games with knee inflammation. The 34-year-old is the only three-time defender of the year in league history, winning the award in 2008, 2009 and 2014. He was named to the MLS Best XI and was an All-Star selection four times. He also won a pair of MLS Cup titles, one in Columbus and one in Seattle.

"After more than 15 years of living my childhood dream, the time has come for me to hang up the boots," said Marshall on the Sounders website. "I'd like to thank everyone that has played a part in my career. To my teammates, support staff and coaches: you've been my second family. The locker room is what I'll miss the most. Thank you to the fans of Seattle and Columbus for supporting me throughout the years, as well as the Sounders FC and Columbus Crew SC organizations for giving me a chance to represent them on the field.

"Most importantly, I'd like to thank my family. I'm forever indebted to them for the sacrifices they've made in allowing me to pursue this dream. From heartbreaking losses to MLS Cup wins, own goals to cartwheels, it's been a blast."

Marshall spent his first 10 seasons with Columbus before joining Seattle via trade in 2014. He's second all-time in MLS history among field players in regular-season appearances (409), starts (404) and minutes played (35,843).

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.