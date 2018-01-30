Seattle Sounders, U.S. striker Jordan Morris has torn ACL - report

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Adelaide United
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Perth Glory
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Leicester City
Stoke City
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Liverpool
West Ham United
4
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Bayern Munich
Hertha Berlin
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Watford
Everton
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Real Madrid
Alavés
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Toulouse
AS Monaco
3
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Barcelona
Girona
6
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Internazionale
Benevento
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Sounders, U.S. striker Morris tore ACL - report

Seattle Sounders FC ESPN staff
Read

Can Seattle overcome loss of Morris in Champions League?

ESPN FC TV
Read

CCL: Sounders defeated as Red Bulls draw

CONCACAF Champions League ESPN staff
Read
Santa TeclaSanta Tecla
Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FC
2
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Evans joins Sporting KC after Sounders exit

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read
Magnus Wolff Eikrem action Malmo

Sounders sign Norway's Eikrem from Malmo

Transfers Associated Press
Read
Sporting Lisbon academy product Joao Moutinho is headed to LAFC.

MLS draft: LAFC picks Akron's Moutinho first

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read

The top 5 No. 1 SuperDraft picks of all time - Via MLS

Major League Soccer
Read

Sounders confirm Dempsey's one-year deal

Seattle Sounders ESPN staff
Read
Bradley Wright-Phillips and Laurent Ciman

LAFC trades for Ciman after expansion draft

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read
Clint Dempsey

Seattle's chance to cement dynasty slips away

Seattle Sounders Matt Pentz
Read
Roman Torres and Clint Dempsey

Schmetzer: Seattle adjustments not enough

Seattle Sounders Matt Pentz
Read
Jozy Altidore's second-half goal sent Toronto on its way to a 2-0 win over the Seattle Sounders in MLS Cup.

Altidore the hero as Toronto lifts MLS Cup

Major League Soccer Jeff Carlisle
Read

WATCH: Bradley, Toronto FC lift the MLS Cup

MLS Highlights
Read

Toronto FC 2-0 Seattle: Altidore leads Reds to MLS glory

MLS Highlights
Read
Toronto FCToronto FC
Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FC
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

WATCH: Vazquez seals MLS Cup for Toronto FC

MLS Highlights
Read

WATCH: Altidore beats Frei to put Toronto ahead

MLS Highlights
Read

Frei denies Giovinco again with sprawling save

MLS Highlights
Read

Frei adjusts to deny Giovinco as Toronto threaten again

MLS Highlights
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Seattle Sounders, U.S. striker Jordan Morris has torn ACL - report

ESPN FC's Herculez Gomez thinks the Sounders are the MLS best chance to win CONCACAF Champions League, but losing Jordan Morris makes it an uphill battle.

Seattle Sounders striker Jordan Morris has torn the ACL in his right knee and will miss the next six to nine months, according to a report from Fox Sports analyst Stuart Holden.

The Sounders did not confirm the extent of the injury on Saturday. A source told ESPN FC's Jeff Carlisle that Morris was still being assessed.

Morris was injured in the Sounders' first game of the year on Thursday, a 2-1 defeat to Santa Tecla in El Salvador in the CONCACAF Champions League.

The 23-year-old fell to the ground without being touched in the 85th minute and had to be helped off the field.

Jordan Morris could reportedly miss the majority of the MLS season.

The game was played on artificial turf, but coach Brian Schmetzer said he couldn't blame the surface for the Sounders' defeat.

Morris was the 2016 MLS Rookie of the Year but only scored three goals in 2017. He missed the end of the MLS regular season after suffering a hamstring injury in September.

That ultimately prevented him from playing in the United States' final World Cup qualifiers as the national team failed to secure a place in Russia next summer.

However, Morris returned to come off the bench in the MLS playoffs, and started the U.S.'s friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina last month.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.