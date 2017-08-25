Previous
Highlights
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Sounders' Roman Torres available after red card is rescinded

Major League Soccer: Roman Torres (89') Seattle Sounders 1-1 Los Angeles Galaxy

The red card issued to Seattle Sounders defender Roman Torres at the end of Sunday's game against the LA Galaxy has been rescinded.

Torres was sent off in the 89th minute of the 1-1 draw after fouling Galaxy midfielder Jermaine Jones. Referee Drew Fischer ruled that Torres denied Jones a clear goal scoring opportunity, but the independent review panel decided otherwise.

The panel, made up of one representative of the U.S. and Canadian federations and the Professional Referee Organization, was unanimous in its decision, which clears Torres to face FC Dallas on Saturday.

"[We] put together a pretty strong presentation to the disciplinary committee," Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said before the decision was announced. "We are appealing the red card because we don't think it's justified.

"It was, in our opinion, that the player was trying to get the ball over to the left side. Chad Marshall was in a position to make a play in case [Jermaine Jones] tried to cut it back."

MLS clubs are only allowed to unsuccessful appeals per season, and the Sounders will retain both of their after the decision.

On Wednesday, the panel rejected Orlando City's appeal against Seb Hines' red card for a confrontation against D.C. United last Saturday.

