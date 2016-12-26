Clint Dempsey uncertainty making Sounders' plans 'tricky' - GM Lagerwey

Re-live all the action, drama and excitement from the 2016 MLS Cup Final as told by Stefan Frei, Jordan Morris, Herculez Gomez and Brian Schmetzer.

Stefan Frei enters the Heineken Boot Room to discuss MLS Cup, Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris and a possible USMNT future.

Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei joins the Heineken ESPN FC Boot Room to discuss his heroics in the MLS Cup final.

The Seattle Sounders let the champagne fly, as they sing and cheer in their locker-room after triumphing in MLS Cup 2016.

Continued questions over Clint Dempsey's health are affecting the Seattle Sounders' plans for next season, with general manager Garth Lagerwey still unsure the United States star will be able to resume his career.

Dempsey was sidelined by an irregular heartbeat in August and missed the Sounders' run to the MLS Cup title.

This week, the Sounders signed midfielder Harry Shipp from the Montreal Impact and forward Will Bruin from the Houston Dynamo, but Lagerwey said more additions in January could depend on Dempsey's recovery.

"[A January signing] is definitely still in play," Lagerwey told said in a conference call on Friday. "Dempsey's health is going to play a role in that, as to whether he plays soccer again, what level he can play, how long he can play, etc. Those are all things that we don't know."

Dempsey participated in light running in training during the Sounders' playoff run, and new U.S. national team coach Bruce Arena has said he hopes to have Clint Dempsey at his first United States training camp in January.

Lagerway confirmed that Nelson Valdez had rejected "an offer at a massive salary cut," and his departure will leave the Sounders with one designated player spot available for next season.

Clint Dempsey and Nicolas Lodeiro are the Sounders' two designated players on the books for next season.

But Lagerwey said he wasn't prepared to spend without knowing if a new player would be needed to possibly fill Dempsey's role.

"When you're talking about going out and spending big money potentially on a DP, you need to get that right and you need to understand the role that player's coming into fill," Lagerway said.

"Until you have clarity on Dempsey's role, it's a little tricky. Now, to be clear, that doesn't close the door on a January signing by any means. We've done extensive work to be prepared for a signing if that's the way we go.

"But certainly the Dempsey factor is a complicating one on trying to make decisions on that stuff."

Lagerway said the additions of Shipp and Bruin would help replace Valdez and Andreas Ivanschitz, whose contract options were declined.

"Bruin will fill the Valdez role, Shipp fills the Ivanschitz role," Lagerwey said. "We have [Brad] Evans who can provide cover if [Tyrone] Mears leaves. We have Dempsey hopefully coming back. That's a big step forward for our team."