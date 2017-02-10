Celtic's Craig Gordon set to sign new deal after Chelsea speculation

Celtic turned down two Chelsea bids for goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has said goalkeeper Craig Gordon, who was linked with Chelsea during the transfer window, is "very close" to signing a new deal.

Chelsea had two bids for Gordon rejected in the final days of January as they sought a replacement for backup goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, who was keen to complete a £12 million move to Bournemouth.

But Celtic refused to budge on their insistence that Gordon was not for sale, and Rodgers told a news conference: "I have spoken to the club and it is very close, just wrapping up one or two details I believe. It is 99.9 percent agreed.

"It will be great news once that is complete. Once he does sign and hopefully everything gets done fairly soon, then I will be absolutely delighted."

He said that would be the runaway Scottish Premiership leaders' "main signing in the January window as such" and praised Gordon's contribution, adding: "He is a real pivotal part of how I want to work.

"I have made it clear since I came in how I wanted to impose my style and the importance of the goalkeeper within that.

"And I look at him now, seven months on from when I came in, and he is a totally different character both in personality, character and his output in the team.

"So to have that assurance for the next few years is very important for the club and another sign of players who are committing to us because they believe in what we are doing."

Rodgers added that midfielder Tom Rogic would be out for "a few months" after an operation on his ankle.

The 24-year-old had suffered the injury during a game in December, and then had a setback in training.

"His foot stuck in the ground and he did a full twist on it," the manager said. "It is a big disappointment because he is a player I was looking forward to seeing back."