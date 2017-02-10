Previous
Sydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
3
1
FT
Game Details
The Strongest
Wanderers
10:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Olimpia
Independiente del Valle
11:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Universitario de Deportes
Deportivo Capiatá
12:15 AM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Game Details
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone
CelticCeltic
2
5
FT
Game Details
RangersRangers
Ross CountyRoss County
1
1
FT
Game Details
AberdeenAberdeen
Partick ThistlePartick Thistle
2
0
FT
Game Details
Hamilton AcademicalHamilton Academical
KilmarnockKilmarnock
1
1
FT
Game Details
Inverness Caledonian ThistleInverness Caledonian Thistle
DundeeDundee
2
2
FT
Game Details
MotherwellMotherwell
Heart of MidlothianHeart of Midlothian
0
3
FT
Game Details
Partick ThistlePartick Thistle
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone
0
1
FT
Game Details
CelticCeltic
AberdeenAberdeen
1
0
FT
Game Details
Heart of MidlothianHeart of Midlothian
RangersRangers
4
1
FT
Game Details
Ross CountyRoss County
MotherwellMotherwell
1
2
FT
Game Details
Hamilton AcademicalHamilton Academical
Inverness Caledonian ThistleInverness Caledonian Thistle
3
0
FT
Game Details
 By PA Sport
Celtic's Craig Gordon set to sign new deal after Chelsea speculation

Celtic turned down two Chelsea bids for goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has said goalkeeper Craig Gordon, who was linked with Chelsea during the transfer window, is "very close" to signing a new deal.

Chelsea had two bids for Gordon rejected in the final days of January as they sought a replacement for backup goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, who was keen to complete a £12 million move to Bournemouth.

But Celtic refused to budge on their insistence that Gordon was not for sale, and Rodgers told a news conference: "I have spoken to the club and it is very close, just wrapping up one or two details I believe. It is 99.9 percent agreed.

"It will be great news once that is complete. Once he does sign and hopefully everything gets done fairly soon, then I will be absolutely delighted."

He said that would be the runaway Scottish Premiership leaders' "main signing in the January window as such" and praised Gordon's contribution, adding: "He is a real pivotal part of how I want to work.

"I have made it clear since I came in how I wanted to impose my style and the importance of the goalkeeper within that.

"And I look at him now, seven months on from when I came in, and he is a totally different character both in personality, character and his output in the team.

"So to have that assurance for the next few years is very important for the club and another sign of players who are committing to us because they believe in what we are doing."

Rodgers added that midfielder Tom Rogic would be out for "a few months" after an operation on his ankle.

The 24-year-old had suffered the injury during a game in December, and then had a setback in training.

"His foot stuck in the ground and he did a full twist on it," the manager said. "It is a big disappointment because he is a player I was looking forward to seeing back."

