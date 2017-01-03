Previous
Eibar
Osasuna
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Celta Vigo
Valencia
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Game Details
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
AC Milan
Torino
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Sweden
Slovakia
1
0
LIVE 20'
Game Details
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Dundee: Celtic match in U.S. is off for now

Scottish Premiership ESPN staff
Read

Arsenal's Toral joins Rangers on loan

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Celtic midfielder Shunsuke Nakamura

Rangers years behind Celtic - Henderson

Rangers PA Sport
Read

Yanks Abroad: Hyndman joins Rangers

International
Read

U.S.'s Hyndman moves to Rangers on loan

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

West Ham hint at £20m offer for Dembele

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Celtic agree deal for Ivorian Eboue - reports

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Rangers 1-2 Celtic

Scottish Premiership
Read
Ross CountyRoss County
Inverness Caledonian ThistleInverness Caledonian Thistle
3
2
FT
Game Details
Partick ThistlePartick Thistle
KilmarnockKilmarnock
0
0
FT
Game Details
DundeeDundee
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone
3
0
FT
Game Details
Hamilton AcademicalHamilton Academical
MotherwellMotherwell
1
1
FT
Game Details
RangersRangers
CelticCeltic
1
2
FT
Game Details
Heart of MidlothianHeart of Midlothian
AberdeenAberdeen
0
1
FT
Game Details
SFA offers Rangers' Kiernan two-game ban

Rangers PA Sport
Read

Burley: Scottish league is embarrassing

ESPN FC TV
Read
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone
RangersRangers
1
1
FT
Game Details
Inverness Caledonian ThistleInverness Caledonian Thistle
MotherwellMotherwell
1
2
FT
Game Details
CelticCeltic
Ross CountyRoss County
2
0
FT
Game Details
Partick ThistlePartick Thistle
DundeeDundee
2
0
FT
Game Details
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Dundee say proposal to play Celtic match in United States is off for now

Dundee had hoped to take on Celtic in America.

Dundee have announced that plans to play their Scottish Premier League fixture against Celtic in the United States "will not go ahead at this time."

In a statement, the club said they wanted "to address the situation regarding discussions which have been ongoing with the possibility of playing a fixture in the United States of America."

They explained that the decision to move their home game against Celtic to a Sunday in March for television meant the idea of playing the game in America was now on the back burner, but added that it could still happen in the future.

"A lot of positive conversations have taken place regarding this over the period since the initial discussions took place about playing this fixture in America but unfortunately it will not go ahead at this time," the statement said.

"We will continue to look into any and every avenue which we feel can benefit Dundee Football Club.

"The club are always looking at new initiative ways to take the club forward and we have been heartened by the support we received from our fans about this potential project."

