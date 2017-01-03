Dundee say proposal to play Celtic match in United States is off for now

Dundee had hoped to take on Celtic in America.

Dundee have announced that plans to play their Scottish Premier League fixture against Celtic in the United States "will not go ahead at this time."

In a statement, the club said they wanted "to address the situation regarding discussions which have been ongoing with the possibility of playing a fixture in the United States of America."

They explained that the decision to move their home game against Celtic to a Sunday in March for television meant the idea of playing the game in America was now on the back burner, but added that it could still happen in the future.

"A lot of positive conversations have taken place regarding this over the period since the initial discussions took place about playing this fixture in America but unfortunately it will not go ahead at this time," the statement said.

"We will continue to look into any and every avenue which we feel can benefit Dundee Football Club.

"The club are always looking at new initiative ways to take the club forward and we have been heartened by the support we received from our fans about this potential project."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.