Previous
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Leicester City
Atletico Madrid
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Home: 16/5  Draw: 13/5  Away: 19/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Metz
Paris Saint-Germain
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 16/1  Draw: 15/2  Away: 1/7 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bolton Wanderers
Bury
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Lanús
Zulia
12:00 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sporting Cristal
The Strongest
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chapecoense AF
Nacional
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

The Sweeper: Toure's a Whitney Houston fan

Scottish Premiership

Related Videos

Ross County 2-2 Celtic: Champions held

Scottish Premiership
Read

Kilmarnock 0-0 Hearts: Hearts held at Rugby Park

Scottish Premiership
Read

Aberdeen 0-3 Rangers: Gers leave it late

Scottish Premiership
Read

Rodgers proud of Celtic's 'amazing' title

Scottish Premiership
Read

The Sweeper: Griezmann's Hotline Bling

International
Read

The Sweeper: Shaw's pie-eating contest

English FA Cup
Read

Yanks Abroad: Boyd battling, Williams stars

International
Read

Extra Time: Rangers for Nicol? Vardy or Torres?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Yanks Abroad: Green shines for Stuttgart

International
Read

Yanks Abroad: Hyndman joins Rangers

International
Read

Yanks Abroad: Johnsen soars in Scotland

International
Read

Yanks Abroad: Perez's Serie A debut

International
Read

Yanks Abroad: American duo in Scotland

International
Read

Yanks Abroad: Wood sees red

International
Read

Yanks Abroad: Pulisic, Brooks square off

German Bundesliga
Read

Yanks Abroad: Pulisic back to earth

International
Read

Joey Barton in trouble again

Scottish Premiership
Read

Celtic a dangerous move for Rodgers?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Lennon rues missed chances

Celtic
Read

Boss defends sheep sacrifice tradition

Celtic
Read

Lennon demands more from Celtic

Celtic
Read

Richard Brittain: the boys were excellent today

Scottish Premiership
Read

Highlights: Ross County 1-1 Celtic

Celtic
Read

Analysis: Ross County 1-1 Celtic

Celtic
Read

Analysis: St. Johnstone 1-0 Inverness CT

Scottish Premiership
Read

Terry Butcher: "For 78 minutes my boys have been tremendous"

Scottish Premiership
Read

Highlights: St Johnstone 2-1 Inverness CT

Scottish Premiership
Read

Steve Lomas: "I don't think they've got the credit they deserve this season"

Scottish Premiership
Read

Dave McKay : "A draw wouldn't have been any good to us"

Scottish Premiership
Read

Analysis: Hibernian 0-0 Aberdeen

Scottish Premiership
Read

It was a difficult night - Derek McInnes

Aberdeen
Read